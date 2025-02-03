“The world knows me“ - Baddies Midwest star Jelaminah tells Natalie she isn’t ready for a possible elimination

Baddies Midwest cast member Jelaminah "Jela" Lanier is one of the OGs on the reality TV series. When Natalie Nunn considered putting up her name for possibly going home, Jela got emotional while opening up about her feelings. In the newly released episode 15, Natalie explained the reason why she was considering taking this decision as Jela revealed what was emotionally affecting her.

During her conversation with Natalie, Jela said that she deserved to stay on the show as she was "solidified" already. The Baddies Midwest star continued:

"I personally don't feel like I should be up and the reason being is, I feel like as an OG we have a lot of new girls here like you said that people need to get acclimated with, like I'm solidified already. The world knows me."

Baddies Midwest episode 15, titled Baddies of the Corn, was released exclusively on The Zeus Network on February 3, 2025. The episode description reads:

"After two Baddies depart the show, an OG and a newbie have words."

This season's cast include Natalie Nunn, Rollie Pollie, Damerlin "Biggie" Baez, Akbar V, Scotlynd "Scotty" Ryan, Tatyana "Tinkaabellaaa" Williams, Jaidyn Alexis, Diamond The Body, Jelaminah "Jela" Lanier, Ahna Mac, Latifa "Tesehki" Malone, and Ivori.

Baddies Midwest star Jela gets emotional while talking to Natalie

On Baddies Midwest, episode 15 Natalie told the cameras that she was considering sending Jela home but she felt that they both had to have a one-on-one conversation with each other. Natalie said she wanted to explain to Jela why she decided to put her name for possible elimination. She continued:

"So I know I put Jela up for possibly going home, elimination. And it's like girl you called me all night, last night. I feel like me and you need to sit down and have this conversation on why I decided to put you up."

Jela on the other hand, said in her confessional that she deserved "more respect" for her name as an OG cast member. She said:

"As an OG I really feel like I deserve more respect than I'm getting right now in the midst of it all I'm a beautiful woman and a bad b*tch at the same time so put some respect on my name."

Then, the Baddies Midwest star Natalie explained her point of view of showing up for the fans and making sure they have a good time on the show. She continued:

"You know, I go hard for the fans, they show up for us so when we show up we supposed to go crazy and turn up and really give them a good time and experience. You're letting these new baddies come in and just outshine you."

While talking to Jela, Natalie asked what was going on. Jela became teary-eyed and emotional when she opened up about her feelings. She said that she felt excluded from the group and was unable to give her best as she thought she wasn't wanted there. Natalie reassured Jela that that wasn't the case and she should avoid looking at mean comments on social media.

All previous episodes are available to stream on The Zeus Network.

