Baddies Midwest episode 15 recap: Natalie puts the ladies on the chopping block while Slim walks out

Episode 15 of Baddies Midwest aired on Zeus Network on Sunday, February 2, 2025. The previous episode ended with a clash between Ahna and Nunu, who was brought back by Natalie while the cast traveled to Indianapolis to perform.

In the latest episode, tensions rose as Summer and Slim's conflict continued. Diamond opened up to the cast about her recent family problems. Natalie expressed dissatisfaction with some cast members, putting them on notice. Slim and Rollie's conflict escalated, leading to the former walking out after another heated argument.

Meanwhile, new cast members were introduced, including Big Lex, Ivori, and PrettyP. Executive producer Natalie returned, along with original cast members like Rollie Pollie, Ahna Mac, and Diamond The Body. These returning cast members were called the OGs.

What happened on Baddies Midwest episode 15?

Episode 15 of Baddies Midwest picked up where it left off last week, with Rollie confronting Slim about not fulfilling her duties as an assistant. As Slim tried to explain herself, Rollie got angry as she didn't like Slim talking over her. Slim also expressed her frustration as she felt everyone kept taking advantage of her as she was just an assistant and not a part of the cast.

As the cast members were together at that point, Diamond took the opportunity to address her emotions. The Baddies Midwest star revealed that her aunt was on her deathbed and doctors had notified the family that she would not make it.

"At this point my emotions are getting the best of me and I just don't know if I could stay here another day with what I have going on," Diamond confessed.

She felt better as most of the OGs embraced her but she still decided to leave the show as she wanted to say goodbye to her aunt. On cue, Natalie announced that she felt a few of the other cast members were not up to the mark and she would be putting them on the chopping block. The names she revealed were Emma, Summer, Jaidyn, and to the surprise of many, Jela.

The CEO of Baddies Midwest then decided to hand out another Baddies chain to someone she felt had been stepping up, and it was Big Lex. The next day, Rollie hung out with the newbies to learn more about what happened.

While Summer wasn't happy with Slim for trying to find reasons to fight, Akbar sympathized with Slim as she felt everyone was ganging up on her.

Ivori also supported Slim and wasn't happy that everyone was pushing her around. Rollie took charge and let everyone know that Slim was here because she said not-so-good things about Rollie's child. Slim disagreed with Rollie's claims and protested against the crew and ultimately decided to walk out.

"You know what? F*ck your stupid a*s motherf*cking assistant position. I don't give a f*ck," expressed Slim.

The Baddies Midwest OGs then visited a farm where Ahna and Nunu decided to be cordial with each other even though Ahna still felt bad about Nunu using social media to badmouth her.

Natalie sat down with Jela to explain why she put her on the chopping block. When Natalie said she wanted Jela to turn up in front of the newbies, Jela started crying, after which Natalie consoled her.

Watch new episodes of Baddies Midwest on Sundays on Zeus Network.

