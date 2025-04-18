"She's rude" — Got to Get Out star Susan Noles shares honest take on Omarosa during their first encounter

Hulu’s Got to Get Out premiered on April 11 with 20 contestants, including Golden Bachelor alum Susan Noles, competing for a potential $1 million prize. Noles shared that her first day on set involved an unexpected interaction with Omarosa Manigault.

Ad

Describing the moment to TVInsider on April 17, 2025, Noles said,

"When I walked in the door of the mansion, we were to mingle, and Demi [Burnett] was next to me, and I heard someone speak, and I went, ‘Who the hell is that? She’s rude.’”

Unaware of who Omarosa was at the time, Noles’ initial reaction set the stage for an early spat.

Ad

Trending

Susan Noles recalls early tension with Omarosa on Got to Get Out season 1

Susan and Omarosa's first exchange

Ad

Susan Noles revealed that when she voiced her unfamiliarity with reality television, it triggered an immediate response from Omarosa. She said,

"When I said, ‘I don’t watch reality TV,’ Omarosa came walking over and stood in my face and said, ‘You do not say, ‘I don’t watch reality TV,’ here.’”

According to Noles, she made a conscious decision not to retreat from the situation. She continued,

Ad

"I had three seconds to decide if I was going to be intimidated. And I took two more steps and went right [up to her], and said, ‘I just did!’”

The exchange on the first day of filming was one of the first conflicts in the house. However, Noles explained that it didn’t define their relationship, and the tension eased after that.

Ad

Their relationship later in the game

Ad

Following the early exchange on Got to Get Out, Noles stated that her relationship with Omarosa improved during their time in the mansion. She shared that they reached a place of mutual understanding and added,

"And we’re best friends [now].”

Noles also described a specific example of cooperation between them. She said,

"She used to bring me snacks up to the watch tower when I was keeping an eye on people trying to escape,” referring to a task assigned during the show.

Ad

Throughout Got to Get Out, the contestants were presented with escape opportunities that involved solving clues and executing plans without alerting others. Noles remained in the game while observing shifting alliances and player exits.

Susan’s experience with the escape mechanics

Ad

Susan Noles received more than one exit strategy during the show but was unable to act on them successfully. She explained missing one opportunity due to exhaustion.

"I had been up since 5 o’clock in the morning cooking!" she said, referring to the circumstances that caused her to fall asleep before making a move.

Despite not escaping, Noles remained in the game until the final group, which shared the remaining prize pot. Each of the 16 finalists received $42,996 after two players exited voluntarily and two successfully escaped. Noles emphasized that her approach throughout the show was to stay authentic.

Ad

"It’s still me. The best part of reality TV for me is I get to be me,” she said, indicating that she did not adjust her behavior for the camera.

Her transition from The Golden Bachelor to Got to Get Out marked a shift from dating-based programming to a format driven by strategy, endurance, and competition.

Full episodes of Got to Get Out season 1 are now available to stream anytime on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More