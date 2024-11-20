"She wants your approval"— Rhythm + Flow judge Busta Rhymes convinces Latto to give Honei Gold a chance

Rap and hip-hop fans can rejoice as Rhythm + Flow season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. The competition series premiered with its first four episodes on November 20, 2024. During episode 2, contestant Honei Gold performed for the judges and guest judge Busta Rhymes. Latto initially expressed doubts, stating she couldn't recall Honei's lyrics and wanted more conviction.

DJ Khaled also had reservations, questioning if he'd add Honei's music to his playlist. However, Ludacris and Busta Rhymes saw potential, praising Honei's vocal range and stage presence.

After discussion, Ludacris and Busta Rhymes voted yes. DJ Khaled eventually agreed, focusing on Honei's potential. Latto remained hesitant but ultimately voted yes after Busta Rhymes and Ludacris convinced her to give the amateur rapper another chance. Latto later admitted that some aspects of Honei's performance couldn't be taught.

As Honei expressed gratitude, she told Latto that she would change her mind in later rounds. Busta Rhymes interjected, suggesting Honei Gold sought Latto's validation. According to Busta, Honei's success wasn't complete without earning Latto's seal of approval.

"She wants your approval. She's not good until she gets your approval," said Busta Rhymes.

Rhythm + Flow contestant Honei Gold barely convinced the judges again for survival

As the first round of auditions was over, 22 contestants remained on Rhythm + Flow 2. The remaining contestants were divided into five groups:

Group 1: Detroit Diamond, K'alley, Yoshi Vintage, SeeFour.

Group 2: DreTL, Malaynah, Jaywop, Honei Gold, Chyng Diamond.

Group 3: RHOME, Tony Da Kidd, Sura Ali, Dono.

Group 4: Cody Ray, Tia P, Lex Lane, Quin Jaye.

Group 5: LG, Bunduke, Jaxs, Mizzy, Jay Taj.

As Busta Rhymes bid farewell to the audience, Ludacris and Latto revealed the next challenge: a freestyle cypher round, where 22 remaining contestants would compete to survive on Rhythm + Flow. Latto explained that a cypher showcases lyrical skill, punchline delivery, and spontaneity.

The judges, including guest judge Remy Ma, assessed the contestants' performances, intending to eliminate eight people by the end of the round. Group 1 impressed the judges with fresh and innovative raps.

Conversely, Group 2 of Rhythm + Flow struggled, getting off to a shaky start. Chyng Diamond started the cypher for her group but forgot her lines. Before the freestyle, Chyng noted the importance of her survival on the show as she wanted to provide a good life for her daughter.

Ludacris later noted that it was a deciding factor as the energy of the whole group went down from there. Remy Ma pointed out that the group's lack of eye contact further hindered their chances. Honei Gold also forgot her lines at the start, but after skipping a few bars, she returned to form and performed well without skipping any beat.

During the elimination round, Group 2 was summoned back after their underwhelming performance. Remy Ma specifically addressed Honei Gold, acknowledging her strong start but expressing concern over her hesitation and jitters.

"Honei, when you started, you was dope. But that hesitation whatever your jitters were, or whatever was going on, almost cost you not being here," said Remy.

Ludacris and Remy Ma agreed that Honei's recovery from her mistakes was impressive, earning her a second chance. The judges decided to keep her in the competition but made it clear that another mistake would be her last.

Remy Ma emphasized that Honei wouldn't receive another opportunity if she faltered again, emphasizing the importance of capitalizing on this reprieve. The judges ultimately decided to eliminate Chyng Diamond and Jaywop from Group 2.

The next three episodes of Rhythm + Flow season 2 will air on November 27. In this competition series, hip-hop powerhouses DJ Khaled, Ludacris, and Latto helm the judging panel tasked with discovering the next big name in rap. Atlanta, the birthplace of countless hip-hop legends, sets the stage for this intense competition.

A roster of iconic industry experts, including Eminem, Busta Rhymes, and Remy Ma, joins the fray as special guest judges. Aspiring artists face off for a $250,000 prize and the title of hip-hop's newest sensation. Rhythm + Flow shines a spotlight on the genre's diverse talent and creative expression.

