Simon Fuller net worth: Fortune explored as American Idol creator heads for divorce from wife

Simon Fuller and Natalie Swanston are getting divorced. TMZ first reported the news on May 9, 2025, claiming that the latter approached the court, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their separation.

Furthermore, TMZ acquired the legal documents, which reportedly claim that Natalie is requesting the children’s joint custody, followed by spousal support at the same time. However, she also seeks to restrict similar support for Simon Fuller from the court.

A report by the Daily Mail on Friday alleged that the pair has been living separately for a long time and that Fuller’s life has undergone a big change as his life has now become “quieter.”

In addition, a source for the outlet reportedly claimed:

“There has been much talk about Simon living on his own for a while. Things haven’t been great but now Natalie has taken their separation to the next level and said it’s time for divorce.”

Notably, Simon is known as the creator of shows like American Idol, and his fortune is estimated to be $600 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The popular entrepreneur tied the knot with Natalie more than 10 years ago.

According to the Daily Mail, the duo’s marriage ceremony at the Napa Valley, California-based hotel, Auberge du Soleil, witnessed the presence of a few close friends from the entertainment industry.

An associate of Simon Fuller also told the outlet that it will take some time for him to forget everything that is going on in his life, and continued:

“He is used to being a very busy man so it would be good for him to get stuck into something like a big tour.”

Simon Fuller’s net worth: Properties, career, and more

Born in British Cyprus, Fuller is well-known for creating and producing different shows over the years. He has also served as an artist manager at the same time, and all of these are his main source of income, which helped Simon become the owner of various properties.

Celebrity Net Worth stated that Simon Fuller owns various houses in places such as Europe and North America. One of his luxurious mansions was located in Beverly Hills, which was sold for $14.6 million around nine years ago. It is spread on 8,000 sq. ft. and was originally purchased by Fuller in 2005 for $8.5 million.

Among his list of properties, Simon bought a house in Bel-Air in 2014 for $24 million, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth. It has a lineup of the best facilities, including marble flooring, a swimming pool, and a view of the ocean.

Moreover, the living area is covered in around 11,200 sq. ft. He sold the property for $28 million around five years ago.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Simon Fuller kept shifting between different places during his childhood, considering that his father was active as a pilot for the Royal Air Force. Fuller initially worked in the music industry, launching a management company called 19 Entertainment.

He is additionally known as the founder of XIX Entertainment and has become famous over the years for creating the format of Pop Idol. Simon is popular for his songwriting skills as he has penned the lyrics for singers like Kylie Minogue and Katy Perry.

Fuller has even represented sports personalities such as Lewis Hamilton and is the co-creator of the Fox reality show So You Think You Can Dance. Other shows in his credits include Miami 7, I Dream, Glee, and High School Musical.

