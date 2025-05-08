Tyler Henry net worth: Age and all about the celebrity medium amid marriage to longtime boyfriend, Clint Godwin

Well-known television star Tyler Henry has tied the knot with Clint Godwin. The news was confirmed by the duo in a joint social media post on May 8, 2025.
Notably, 29-year-old Henry has been featured in multiple reality shows over the years, such as Hollywood Medium. He is also the author of books like Between Two Worlds: Lessons from the Other Side. Henry’s fortune is estimated to be almost $3 million, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth.
In a picture shared through Instagram, Tyler Henry and Clint Godwin were spotted posing with each other with smiles on their faces. The caption reads in part:
“Life with you is an endless sleepover with my best friend and life’s just getting started. I knew when we met nearly a decade ago that you would be the one, and that conviction only grew stronger with every day. Best premonition over!”
According to People magazine, the pair’s love story started with Tyler Henry’s appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians around nine years ago. While speaking to GLAAD magazine in 2022, Henry said that Godwin spotted him on the reality series and immediately texted him, saying that he was “interested in a reading.”
Tyler addressed their first meeting and said:
“His grandfather had recently taken his own life. As I connected with him, I relayed exactly why that decision was made. Immediately, I found myself a part of his family, being immersed in what they were going through.”
Godwin has been pursuing a career as a painter and stained-glass artist, and additionally created musical projects with Henry, as per People magazine.
Tyler Henry has been active as a psychic medium: Television career and more
Tyler Henry, a resident of Hanford, California, is known for claiming to be a clairvoyant medium. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he finished high school at Sierra Pacific High School but did not attend college.
He began working as a psychic medium about ten years ago, and his claimed abilities started in childhood when he reportedly had a vision of his grandmother's death
In an interview with Them magazine last year, Tyler Henry opened up on being raised as a gay person who had clairvoyant abilities, saying that his s*xual identity was always “put into perspective” and continued:
“It very much was a rite of passage. We all go through rites of passage in our lives, and, for me, [age] 10 to 13 was a period full of rites of passage. I was really stepping into this alternative way of being where I would just sometimes get these moments of knowingness around people that I would interact with, but I was also developing my identity.”
During his journey as a psychic medium, Tyler has given readings to personalities like Megan Fox, Carmen Electra, Monica Potter, Alan Thicke, and more. However, his psychic abilities have also been a subject of criticism on various occasions, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.
Tyler’s first show as a reality star was Keeping Up with the Kardashians, following which he launched a show titled Hollywood Medium.
Apart from this, he has another show in his credits, Life After Death, which premiered on Netflix around three years ago. Furthermore, his second book, Here & Hereafter: How Wisdom from the Departed Can Transform Your Life Now, was also published in 2022.