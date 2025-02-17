"I’d be LIVID”- Love Island: All Stars fans react to Luca comparing Samie to Megan Fox

Love Island: All Stars episode 35 was aired on February 16. Ahead of the finale episode, which is to air on Monday, episode 35 saw the last elimination of the season as Harriet and Ronnie were sent home. The pair was unanimously chosen by some of the alums of the season, who were invited to the villa to cast their votes.

While there, they also talked about their thoughts on the couples as they gave their reasoning for their eliminating votes. Kaz asked Grace to be careful of her relationship with Luca because she thought it was odd for him to be inclined towards Samie, while he was already committed to Grace.

Samie said that she knew of Luca's intentions to be with Grace from the get-go, so it didn't matter. Luca, defending himself, stated that the boys were worried about Samie and him because they knew he fancied her, but they also knew that he fancied Megan Fox but that didn't change anything because his heart was with Grace.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars came to X to react to this comparison Luca gave about his fancy for Samie and the star.

"Not Luca comparing Samie to Megan Fox. If I was Grace I’d be LIVID loooool," a fan said.

"Grace better than me cus how can your man tell everyone he fancies Megan Fox whilst he's sat right next to you. Knowing you look like polar opposites," said another person.

"This didn’t eat. If Megan Fox came in the villa he would definitely couple up with her. Grace and Luca are frauds and they’ve known each other for a very long time," commented one fan.

"Isn’t Megan Fox too old for Luca? Say, Luca. I’ve heard you like ‘em young," another fan added.

Some fans of Love Island: All Stars pointed out the fact that Luca compared Samie to Megan Fox in front of Grace.

"Samie is literally the hottest and most naturally pretty islander this year by a mile, no wonder Luca compared her to Megan Fox RIGHT IN FRONT OF GRACE!" an X user wrote.

"Luca made it clear he fancies Samie just like Megan Fox," wrote another person.

"“They knew I fancied Megan Fox too but Grace is my girl and that’s it” LUCA YOU'RE SICK," added one netizen.

"If I were Samie I would've topped off that interaction by thanking Luca for mentioning her in the same breath as Megan Fox," another fan wrote.

What Kaz and Samie said about their takes on Luca's intentions on Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 35

Kaz started by asking Grace to not trust Luca fully because when Kaz was still in the Love Island: All Stars villa, she heard Luca talking a lot about Samie. She explained that she first gave him the benefit of the doubt, but later found out that he continued talking about Samie to the boys, even after Grace entered the villa.

Grace thanked Kaz for her views and stated that she knew Luca talked about Samie before she entered the villa. Then when Kaz mentioned that Luca kept talking about Samie even after Grace entered, Luca cut her off saying:

"But you not think if I was talking about her and wanted to do it, I'd have done it?"

Samie brought up the fact that Luca told his Love Island: All Stars co-stars that Samie asked him to wait for her when she never did. Clarifying her intentions, Samie added that Luca kissing her, the public coupling them up, or them going on a date wasn't in her control.

What was in her control was her choosing to Pie Luca in the game of Snog, Marry, or Pie, where she made her intentions of not wanting to be with him amply clear. Luca said that he did fancy her, but he wouldn't change his connection with Grace for anything.

The finale episode of Love Island: All Stars season 2 comes out on Monday, on ITV2.

