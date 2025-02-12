"Dragging it" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to the public's opinion about Samie being better suited to Luca than Grace

Love Island: All Stars season 2 released episode 30 on February 11, 2025. It showcased the islanders seeking the public's opinion on their relationships. Ekin-Su and Curtis asked viewers if Samie was more suited to Luca than his partner, Grace. 54% of the voters said Samie was better suited, whereas the other 46% thought otherwise.

Samie entered the villa as a "bombshell" (newcomer) mid-series and said she knew Luca before coming on the show. She revealed he slid into her DMs, but she never replied. Tensions reached a boiling point after the public paired Luca with Samie, leaving Grace single. However, Luca refused to pursue Samie romantically and recoupled with Grace soon after, leading to the newcomer's eviction.

In the latest episode, Ekin-Su and Curtis asked the public if Samie was a better partner for Luca. While explaining the question, Curtis said that since the viewers had paired Luca with Samie initially, he wanted to know if they still thought they were compatible. Luca assumed the public chose Samie because they thought he would fancy brunettes since his ex-partner was also a brunette.

Trending

Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to comment on the public's opinions. While many said the Luca and Samie drama needed to be put in the past, others criticized the islanders for bringing up the topic.

Expand Tweet

"Samie and Luca said 3 sentences to each other. A certain side of the public are dragging it," a fan wrote.

"the ppl riding for luca and samie acc need to get a life, these two have great chemistry i'll die on that hill," another fan commented.

"can the public leave grace alone for once damn they are both happy stop being delulu over some dms last year," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Island: All Stars fans disapproved of the public's opinion of Luca and Samie's chemistry.

"Wow!! Uk public are weird!!! That’s all I’m gonna say. Choosing Samie over grace is crazy!!!" a user reacted.

"The UK public actually never gets any votes correct ever. Casey is a clout chaser, Luca is not a good friend, and Samie is not better suited for Luca. They barely even spoke for y’all to come to a conclusion like that like wtf ????" a person commented.

"everybody still on this samie and luca train… let it go," another fan wrote.

"I’m sorry but people are so f**king weird for still obsessing over Luca being with Samie just cos she has brown hair," one user posted.

Other Love Island: All Stars fans criticized the cast members for bringing up a past event.

"Luca and Grace considering Ekin’s feelings with which questions to ask, when Ekin is STILL trying to sabotage them by bringing up boring a** Samie, at every turn, is just Judas weirdo behavior…. Can we have movie night or whatever it’s called please?!!" a person reacted.

"luca wants to give eken a boost and there’s eken who wants to always bring up samie," another netizen commented.

"Feeling I've got for Grace is so much more than a look" — Love Island: All Stars fame Luca expresses his feelings for his partner

After Curtis explained why the question about Samie was asked, Luca defended himself and his choices, saying he knew who he felt comfortable and compatible with. Regardless of his "type" or his past history, he would not let anything question his connection with Grace.

"I'd never throw it away because someone looks a certain way from what I want. The feeling I've got for Grace is so much more than a look, do you know what I mean?" the Love Island: All Stars cast member said.

Although the majority said Samie was better suited, Luca refused to accept their opinion. While Grace stated that she did not care about the results, Harriett urged her to remain focused on the present.

Before Ekin-Su and Curtis' question, Gabby and Casey asked the public if Luca made the right choice picking Grace over Samie. Casey explained that he wanted to know if the Love Island: All Stars viewers had changed their mind from the first time they paired Luca with Samie.

52% of the viewers said Luca made the right decision, while 48% thought otherwise. Although the outcome was close, Luca and Grace decided not to fret over it, confident in their feelings for one another.

Love Island: All Stars season 2 is available to stream on ITVX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback