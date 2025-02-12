"Two losers" — Love Island: All Stars fans criticize Elma and Sammy's argument with Ekin-Su and Curtis

Love Island: All Stars Season 2 aired Episode 30 on February 11, 2025. It saw the couples ask the public for their opinion by sending in two questions each. Elma and Sammy asked the viewers if Curtis and Ekin-Su were the weakest couple. While Elma and Sammy explained they saw Curtis and Ekin-Su's relationship have many obstacles, the latter disagreed, leading to a confrontation.

The previous episode saw Ekin-Su and Curtis land in the bottom two based on public votes. Although the islanders bid farewell to Tina and Chuggs, Ekin-Su was upset about where she stood in comparison to the other couples. Elma asked if they were the weakest couple, hoping it would give Ekin-Su "clarity" on their situation.

Sammy reflected on Curtis' involvement with Danielle to explain why he believed Curtis and Ekin-Su were incompatible. He claimed Curtis was not serious about his relationship. Curtis retaliated, saying their allegations were spiteful. One thing led to another and Elma lost her calm and said "f**k off."

Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to comment on the couples' argument. They criticized Elma and Sammy for coming at Ekin-Su and Curtis with something that happened a long time back.

A Love Island: All Stars fan reacts to the couples' argument (Image via X/@harrisoniscool6)

"elma and sammy’s ability to come for ekin and curtis every single chance they get is so cringe, two losers get them both out," a fan wrote.

"Elma & Sammy’s one-sided beef with Ekin & Curtis is very weird…" another fan commented.

"The audacity of Elma and Sammy to ask if curits and Ekin are the weakest couple when it's literally them. Idk who's gonna win but elma and her son won't reach the final," one netizen tweeted.

Many Love Island: All Stars fans disapproved of Elma and Sammy's behavior toward Ekin-Su and Curtis.

"BRO ELMA AND SAMMY ARE NASTY SPIRITS I CANT BELIEVE SHE WAS VOTED FAVOURITE GIRL," a user reacted.

"I’m not even a fan of Ekin & Curtis but Elma & Sammy are being f**king vile. The Danielle situation is OVER. Is this not bullying bc what’s with the vim???" a person commented.

"Elma and Sammy are actually obsessed with Ekin and it’s getting weird," another fan wrote.

"BROOOOO CAN SAMMY AND ELMA GIVE EKIN AND CURTIS A BREAK FOR LIKE FIVE MINS," one user posted.

Other Love Island: All Stars fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Elma is the most sc*mmy person on love island. She has been bullying ekin su simply because she kissed sammy in a challenge," a person reacted.

"Can Sammy and Elma shut up about Curtis and Ekin?? They should worry about their own situation mchew," another netizen commented.

"Shut up then" — Love Island: All Stars fame Elma clashes with Ekin-Su and Curtis

While explaining his decision to ask the public if Ekin-Su and Curtis were the weakest couple in the villa, Sammy said their relationship has had the most "ups and downs" in comparison to the other pairs. When Ekin-Su disapproved of Sammy's reasoning, he clarified there was a difference between "smooth sailing" and "messing around."

"You [Curtis] close things off with Ekin then decided that you was gonna explore things with Danielle then lie to Ekin saying that you wouldn't when you were really," he added.

While Curtis said the matter was behind them, the Love Island: All Stars cast member believed it was important to raise the subject to prove why they were the weaker couple. Curtis criticized Sammy and said his actions were a "bit childish." Although he took accountability for his actions, Sammy refused to put the matter to rest.

Soon after Omar read aloud the public's opinion, revealing that 35% of the viewers thought Curtis and Ekin-Su were weak, while 65% said they were not. Elma clapped and said they got their reassurance, however, Curtis believed the question was unnecessary.

"The question did need to be asked, Curtis. F**k off, mate," Elma said.

When Curtis and Ekin-Su requested Elma not to lose her calm, she said:

"Well, shut up then. That's what I meant."

The Love Island: All Stars cast member then taunted Curtis, asking him to "go make a f**king coffee."

Love Island: All Stars Season 2 is available to stream on ITVX.

