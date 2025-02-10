"Maybe he's the problem" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to Tina refusing to kiss Chuggs

On February 9, 2025, Love Island: All Stars returned with a new episode, showcasing an awkward moment between Chuggs and Tina. Chuggs, who recently coupled up with Tina, tried to kiss her in the latest segment, hoping to take their relationship to the next stage. However, as he moved in to kiss Tina, she stopped him and asked him not to do it.

"I don't wanna have to pie you. Don't do that," Tina said.

She hugged Chuggs instead, hoping it eased the moment's tension. Meanwhile, Tina and Chuggs' co-stars, who sat around the fire pit to observe the couple, shook their heads in disappointment as they watched Chuggs get a hug instead of a kiss.

While Chuggs blamed his "pieing luck," Tina assured him it was not his fault and added that she was "slower." During a confessional, the male islander expressed his disappointment and said he was not used to experiencing rejection. Earlier in the series, Chuggs had tried to kiss Danielle during their date but could not after she asked him not to.

Trending

Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to comment on Chuggs and Tina's awkward moment. While many commented on the hilarity of the situation, others claimed Tina was not attracted to Chuggs.

A Love Island: All Stars fan reacts to Tina and Chuggs' awkward moment (Image via X/@url0v3r_belle)

"chuggs being swerved by both Tina and Danielle is taking me out maybe he’s the problem LOL," a fan wrote.

"Chuggs sent Danielle home because she didn’t want to kiss him only for Tina to do the same thing yuh see bad mind," another fan commented.

"Tina claiming she’s a slow burner even tho she lipsed Luca on the first night??? Loool read the room Chuggs she don’t rate you," a netizen commented.

Many Love Island: All Stars fans claimed Tina was not romantically interested in Chuggs.

"Chuggs got swerved TWICE by Tina when he’s asked for a kiss," a user reacted.

"Tina who kissed Luca 20 mins after entering the villa is now saying she’s a slow burner to Chuggs," a person commented.

"I can’t watch Tina swerving Chuggs kiss attempt omgomgomg," another fan wrote.

"Tina just pied Chuggs... Awks. Your not a slower bc you kissed Luca on your first night infront of everyone, be honest your not feeling him," one user posted.

Other Love Island: All Stars fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Tina does NOT fancy Chuggs. How can someone try to kiss you and basically protest," a person reacted.

"Chuggs choosing to kiss Tina in that moment was to impress the boys watching. Glad he got pied," another netizen commented.

"There is something missing in us" — Love Island: All Stars fame Tina opens up to her co-stars about her connection with Chuggs

The morning after Chuggs' failed kiss attempt, Tina sat down with some of her female co-stars and gave them an update about her relationship status with Chuggs. She revealed she avoided his kiss and explained that she was "not there yet." Although she wanted to try and make the connection work, she also wanted to wait and see if she could feel any spark at all.

"I'm gonna keep getting to know him and see if it [spark] does come 'cause it might come but right now, there is something missing in us," Tina said.

Elsewhere, Chuggs sat down with Luca and Curtis and discussed with them the previous night's incident. The Love Island: All Stars cast member confessed that although it was not "an ideal situation" for him, he was "not going to go cry about it."

Chuggs stated he would continue to get to know Tina and give her the time to adjust. He admitted he should have considered all the ups and downs Tina experienced inside the villa before trying to make a move. Luca advised him to continue pursuing her since he fancied her and got a "good vibe" from her.

Later in the Love Island: All Stars episode, the cast members played a game called 'To Be Honest,' where they confessed their opinions of each other. Chuggs and Tina were deemed the "most boring couple," the couple "most likely to ditch their partner for a red carpet opportunity," and the ones who lacked a sense of humor.

Love Island: All Stars Season 2 is available to stream on ITVX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback