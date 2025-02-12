"I get Harriett" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to Luca's argument with the cast member

Love Island: All Stars season 2 released a new episode on February 11, 2025. It saw the cast members ask the public for their opinion on the couples inside the villa. Harriett and Ronnie asked if Luca had Harriett's best interest at heart. The question irked Luca, who wondered why Harriett could not move on from their disagreement. Meanwhile, Harriett claimed he was not considerate of her feelings.

Although they had "squashed" their differences, Harriett wanted to know what the public thought about Luca's treatment of her. Luca stated that Harriett's asking for the viewers' opinion was "rubbish." Harriett defended herself by saying Luca did not stand up for her as she did for him in difficult situations. Luca refused to reason with her, saying he could do nothing more to support her.

It all began in the previous episode where Harriett expected Luca, her childhood friend, to defend her during her argument with Casey. Contrary to her expectations, Luca criticized her for telling Casey to shut his "f**king mouth." Harriett was moved to tears by Luca's behavior while her partner, Ronnie tried to console her.

Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to comment on Luca and Harriett's argument in the latest episode. While some criticized Luca for not understanding Harriett's point, others claimed Luca was not responsible for defending her.

"Luca’s been acting like him and Harriett haven’t been long term friends so I get Harriett," a fan wrote.

"Nah, Harriett. I don’t know what the public is on! Luca deffo hasn’t had her back in there," another fan commented.

"Harriett needs to pack it in, she’s dragging this Luca thing so much it’s fkn ridiculous," a netizen commented.

Many Love Island: All Stars fans disagreed with the public's vote that said Luca had Harriett's best interest at heart.

"I’m sorry but Luca DOES NOTTTT have Harriet’s best interest AT ALL. Like she said if people are talking about me you can either say no I don’t think that’s fair, or walk away. He does neither," a user reacted.

"Luca is a TERRIBLE friend to Harriet so many chances to redeem himself and he doubles down on the disrespect?? weirdo man," a person commented.

"67% yes is crazy.. luca literally never backs harriett he dgaf abt her," another fan wrote.

"i can’t be the only one that understood harriet’s pov with luca?? like they grew up together he shouldn’t be laughing in situations/conversations where she’s being trash talked idk it’s weird. Elma was right," one user posted.

Other Love Island: All Stars fans believed Luca owed nothing to Harriett, claiming he was not responsible for how she felt.

"Luca is completely in the right to be pissed off at Harriett’s question, she’s brought it back up even though she’d spoke to Luca and squashed it, just to make it about her again and then sits and cries," a person reacted.

"Harriet is just an entitled brat. Luca doesn’t need to care about you. He’s not your boyfriend," another netizen commented.

"You're in the wrong" — Love Island: All Stars fame Luca clashes with Harriett in the latest episode

Luca defended himself as soon as Harriett and Ronnie's question was brought up. He said to think that he did not have Harriett's best interest at heart was "b*llocks." Ronnie stood up for Harriett, criticizing Luca for being inconsiderate of her feelings. However, Luca pointed out it was natural for Ronnie to think that way since he was her partner.

Harriett explained that she expected more support from Luca, recalling how she stood by him when he clashed with Scott earlier in the series. The Love Island: All Stars female islander claimed her treatment of Luca was "not reciprocated."

"In the Casey situation, like, Houdini couldn't have got you out of that. You said something you shouldn't have and you're in the wrong. I don't know what you want me to do with that," Luca said in his defense.

Harriett stated she wanted him to look out for her "a bit more." She criticized him for purposely putting himself in situations where people were speaking negatively about her and added that she would never do that to him knowing it would impact their friendship. Luca, however, believed he was not putting himself in such tricky situations.

Ronnie added to the conversation, telling Luca he should value his friendship with Harriett above everything else. The Love Island: All Stars cast member then called out Luca for not checking in on Harriett after the argument.

Soon after, the public's opinion was announced. 67% of the viewers believed Luca had Harriett's best interest at heart while the other 33% did not. After hearing the outcome, Luca asked Harriett for an apology, demeaning her for "attacking" him over the past few days.

Episodes of Love Island: All Stars season 2 can be streamed on ITVX.

