"Top tear gaslighting"— Love Island: All Stars fans criticize Harriet's apology to Casey

Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired episode 29 on February 10, 2025, and featured the aftermath of Harriet and Casey's argument from the previous episode. In Monday's episode of the ITV dating show, Harriet discussed her behavior towards the male islander with multiple cast members, including her childhood friend, Luca Bish.

Later in the episode, Casey approached Harriet for a "quick chat" and Harriet immediately apologized for telling him to "shut the f*ck up." She noted that she didn't mean it in that way and added that it was just the way the two spoke to one another.

Fans online commented on Harriet's apology to Casey and felt it was insincere. One person wrote on X:

"What kind of wayward apology is that Harriet? Some top tear gaslighting."

"loool Harriet shouldn’t even have bothered to apologise. if you’re not sorry that’s fine but that’s not an apology," a fan commented.

"Harriet was wrong in the situation. She said what she said about Cassie and he didn't pop off. Yet when it was his turn, she snapped off on him and wasn't even sincere with the apology. She did too much IMO," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars termed the apology "bullsh*t":

"Harriet’s apology was complete bullsh*t, Casey is so right," a person wrote.

"Listen, Harriet you said "Shut the f*ck up" and wanted to back track and not be sincere in your apology both you and Grace need to be more respectful with people in how you speak," a fan commented.

"It’s not the fact that Harriet apologized, but she keeps saying other dumb shi after the apology," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 further said:

"Love you Harriet but girl that wasn’t a real apology don’t let me be in CASEY side," a person wrote.

"Does Casey want Harriet to beg for forgiveness? He was chatting sh*t, got told to shut up then got an apology. Simple," a fan commented.

"You're making a massive hoohaa"— Harriet asks Casey to "chill out" in Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 29

In Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 29, Casey pulled Harriet aside to discuss their argument from the previous episode. As soon as the male islander sat down, Harriet apologized for what she said to him but noted that she didn't mean it in a bad way. She noted that saying "shut the f*ck up" was part of how they regularly spoke but Casey disagreed.

The male islander noted that it wasn't the way friends spoke to each other while in an argument but Harriet stated they didn't have an argument but an "opinion in a game."

"That was a very heated argument in the middle of that I don't know what argument, like what conversation you were having but that was very heated," he said.

The female Love Island: All Stars season 2 cast member noted that she was sorry and noted there were "more important" things going on in the villa. Harriet told Casey she was sorry for speaking to him in a certain way but insisted it was just how their relationship was.

"You're making a massive hoohaa about this when actually there's six of your friends that could be going home," Harriet said.

When Casey repeated what Harriet said, the Love Island: All Stars season 2 cast member noted she had heard him go around the villa. The male islander asked what she meant and Harriet said that Casey had been speaking about the rift with everyone else

"Chill out," she added.

Fans online criticized Harriet's apology to Casey as they felt it wasn't sincere.

Tune in to see what happens next on Love Island: All Stars season 2 this week on Tuesday on ITV.

