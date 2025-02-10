Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 28 was released on February 9, 2025, and saw the couples playing games as some of them clashed with each other. Meanwhile, other couples like Ronnie and Harriet as well as Casey and Gabby reassured each other, strengthening their relationship.

While Ronnie and Harriet were sent on the private hideaway, Casey and Gabby went on a date where Casey admitted that he was waiting for the right person to come along. He said he was waiting so that he could be in a relationship like he always wanted, noting that he thought Gabby was the one for him.

"I've just been waiting for that right someone to come along. And I think it's you," he said.

Trending

Casey and Gabby were coupled up since day 4 at the Love Island: All Stars villa and have remained coupled ever since. These Love Island veterans haven't had any conflicts of interest since and have continued to grow as a couple.

What Casey told Gabby on their date on Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 28

When the season 3 veteran, Gabby, entered the villa on the first day, she was coupled up with Marcel. However, on Day 4, season 9 veteran Casey entered the villa as a bombshell and was coupled up with Gabby, while Marcel paired with Olivia.

Gabby and Casey's Love Island: All Stars love story came full circle when they went on a date in episode 28, in the final week of the season. During their date, Gabby asked Casey if he would be able to have serious conversations with her in certain situations.

"I think I've shown that to you over the last few weeks and I do have that serious side to me," Casey said.

The contestant added that he thought he was "definitely ready" to be in a relationship like he had wanted to. He noted that he was just waiting for the right person to come along, and with Gabby, he thought he found the one. Gabby echoed his sentiments and shared that no one else was going to turn her head.

"I do just want to fully close everything off with you," Gabby told Casey.

With that Casey and Gabby closed things off and made things exclusive, making them the fourth couple after Curtis-Ekin Su, Grace-Luca, and Ronnie-Harriet.

What else happened on Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 28?

One major highlight of the episode was the clash between Harriet and Casey, which occurred during the couple's games. When each couple was asked to pick a couple they thought was there for the clout, Harriet picked Casey and Gabby. She reasoned that it was the former's third Love Island season and he had been on one only 6 months back.

Casey didn't take it well and when it was his turn to pick, he went for Harriet and Ronnie. He stated that after they broke up in their season, Harriet refused to take any of Ronnie's advances in the outside world. So there was no reason for her to get back with him on Love Island: All Stars other than clout, he noted.

Harriet defended herself by saying that she went for Ron when she first entered the villa and didn't straight up couple up with Ronnie because she was genuine. However, their dissimilar views turned the whole thing into a clash.

New episodes of Love Island: All Stars season 2 come out every day except for Saturdays, on ITV2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback