“Clout chasers”— Love Island: All Stars fans react to Casey accusing Harriet and Ronnie of faking their relationship

Love Island: All Stars season 2 made it to episode 28 on February 9. The episode saw yet another bombshell entering the villa and the couples playing games, which led to several little tiffs.

During a game on Love Island: All Stars, each couple had to pick a couple they thought was on the show for clout. Harriet and Ronnie picked Casey and Gabby, and said that they came to the show for clout but ended up finding a genuine connection.

Casey and Gabby, in turn, picked Harriet and Ronnie and questioned that if they didn't seek each other out on the outside, why did they come together on the show. This referred to their broken relationship from a past season, which according to them, was being rekindled in Love Island: All Stars.

Casey's statements put Harriet off, who quipped that she picked Ron when she walked in as a bombshell instead of going for Ronnie. This, according to her, was a testament to their relationship being genuine. Fans of the show took to X to react to this accusation by Casey.

"Casey isn’t wrong what he’s saying to Ronnie and Harriet being the biggest clout chasers. They’ve come on to give the ‘showmance’ they didn’t get last series," a fan said.

"Y'all were saying Ronnie and Harriet we're faking it, but now are mad at Casey for saying it," said another.

"Idk why Harriet got so offended. It would’ve been better to take it from Casey and leave it cause yeah explain how it wasn’t possible for you guys to figure it out on the outside but now all of a sudden it’s working?" added a third.

"Casey is 100% correct about Ronnie and Harriet chasing clout," another wrote.

Some fans of Love Island: All Stars spoke in Casey's favor and questioned why Harriet and Ronnie didn't get together outside the villa.

"Casey & Chuggs kinda have a point, they could have made it work on the outside.. no shade, love Ronnie and Harriet," an X user wrote.

"Don’t get me wrong I love Harriet but I don’t see a single lie Casey said. He’s right about all of it. But that’s a convo u lot aren’t ready to have," another user wrote.

"Hate to say it but I completely agree with Casey about Harriet and Ronnie - in for the money," commented one.

"Casey definitely triggered Harriet with that one," wrote another.

Harriet and Casey clash on Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 28

After their breakup from season 11 of Love Island, Ronnie did try to get back with Harriet, according to what Harriet said in the previous episodes. She also said that she didn't want him back because she had issues with his infidelity.

So when Casey picked Harriet and Ronnie as the couple he thought was most likely there for the clout, he questioned Harriet's changing opinions. When Harriet argued that she didn't pick Ronnie when she entered the villa, Casey argued that it was always going to be Ronnie in the end.

Harriet said he didn't know her so he wouldn't know, while Casey argued that he wasn't "stupid" to be duped by her claims.

"Shut your f*cking mouth," Harriet told Casey.

This made Luca ask her to cool off, while Casey called her out on being rude. Casey asked her who she thought she was to ask him to shut up. Harriet stated that she was offended, to which the latter implied that there wasn't anything to be offended about because he was only stating his opinion.

Other than that, earlier in the Love Island: All Stars episode, Ronnie reassured Harriet, saying he had changed after their season. He wanted to be with her and that he wanted to be a better person for her. He added that he loved her and she said it back.

New episodes of Love Island: All Stars season 2 come out every day, except Saturdays, on ITV2.

