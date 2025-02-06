⁠"Besties!!!"— Love Island: All Stars fans praise Harriet supporting Grace

Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired episode 23 on Wednesday. The latest segment was an emotional one as a recoupling ceremony left multiple islanders in tears. A text message informed the cast that the latest bombshells, Samie Elishi and Chuggs Wallis would soon be coupled up, however, the decision wasn't in their hands. According to the message, the public had decided who they should partner up with.

Chuggs was paired up with Danielle while fans voted for Samie and Luca to be paired together. Luca's partner, Grace, had an emotional reaction and recalled her past experience on the show with Joey Essex. Harriet consoled Grace as she cried and reminded her that Luca was "not Joey."

Fans online commented on Harriet consoling Grace and praised their friendship. One person wrote on X:

"From this episode you can tell Grace and Harriet are besties!!!"

"I can’t wait for movie night so grace can discover that NONE of those girls besides harriet are her friends," a fan commented.

"The way all these girls reacted with the whole Samie situation tells me they don’t like grace for real (except harriet)," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 called Harriet a "girl's girl." Other Love Island: All Stars season 2 fans also noted that apart from Harriet, none of the other female cast members were Grace's friends. Many also went on to state that they were "fake" towards Grace.

"harriet being a good friend to grace BUT also disagreeing with her when she talks down on sammie. THATS a girls girl," a person wrote.

"On a real though, apart from Harriet, who else is Grace’s friend in this villa?! Because everyone is just doing a lot," a fan commented.

"Harriet is the only true friend for Grace," a tweet read.

"Lool these girls are not Grace’s friends apart from Harriet," a person wrote.

"all of the girls like ekin, elma, and gabby (except harriet) are so fake towards grace. she is the only one that can stand on her own and you can clearly see they are jealous of her for it," a fan commented.

"He's not Joey"— Love Island: All Stars's Harriet consoles Grace after Luca and Samie get paired together

In Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 23, the recoupling ceremony proved to be an emotional one for Grace, Samie, and Luca. Although Grace assured Luca there was nothing he could have done since the couples were decided by the public, the islander said she would miss sharing a bed with her.

After the recoupling ceremony, while in conversation with Harriet, Ronnie, and Luca, Grace said she didn't understand why the same thing happened to her every time.

"I get f*cked over every time," she said.

The Love Island: All Stars season 2 contestant stated that every time she started to like someone and care for them, the same thing happened. Grace started crying and Harriet kissed her on the cheek to comfort her.

Ronnie comforted her and said she "got this." Harriet told her she understood why it was frustrating but assured her that Luca and Samie being paired together didn't have to change anything.

"You two know your connection, everybody else in the villa knows your connection, I'm sorry to say the J word but he's not Joey," Harriet said.

Harriet assured the Love Island: All Stars season 2 islander that Luca wouldn't entertain something he didn't want to. She added that she knew it was hard because it had happened to Grace before.

Grace said it was like the exact thing that happened previously and Harriet told her to remember it was with a different person.

"It's a repeat with a better ending," Ronnie added.

Fans online reacted to Harriet and Ronnie consoling Grace and praised the friendship the female islands shared.

New episodes of Love Island: All Stars season 2 air on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday on ITV.

