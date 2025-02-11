"Felt obvious"— Love Island: All Stars fans react to Tina and Chuggs' elimination

Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired episode 29 this week which saw another couple get eliminated from the villa. The February 9, 2025, episode saw the public vote for their most and least favorite couples in the show. Host Maya Jama joined the cast to reveal the results of the latest voting round and noted that Harriet and Ronnie received the most votes and were declared the public's favorite couple.

She further revealed that the couple with the least votes was Chuggs and Tina and informed them that they had been dumped from the island. Fans online chimed in on the couple's dumping and were unfazed by it. One person wrote on X:

"Tina and Chuggs. Hate to say it but it felt obvious with the strong couples they were up against."

"No shock, No suprise, Goodbye. Tina and Chuggs are nice people but they were a bit boring and havent had such a strong connection as others," a fan commented.

"This really is the sh*ttest season a couple like Tina & chuggs should have been dumped weeks ago & I will not get over justice for Sammie lol she should have been put in weeks ago," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 called the latest dumping "predictable":

"This season has been so predictable, everyone knew Tina & chuggs were always going to be dumped," a person wrote.

"it’s only right tina and chuggs go home tbh. they were boring, and pretty much in a friendship couple," a fan commented.

"If Ekin and Curtis were up against any other couple they would have been OUT. It would have been sweet to see them out over Tina and Chuggs, deep down Ekin knows the public hasn’t forgotten her CBB shenanigans," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 further said:

"Was it not obvious that Chuggs and Tina were going home … why’s everyone shocked ?" a person wrote.

"We knew it was gonna be Tina and Chuggs stop with the dramatics, just get out the villa and plsss no debrief we don’t care!!" a fan commented.

The cast bids farewell to Tina and Chuggs in Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 29

In Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 29, which aired on Monday, February 10, 2025, on ITV, another dumping took place. Host Maya Jama joined the cast by the firepit to tell them that the public had voted for their favorite couple.

The host revealed that Harriet and Ronnie were safe after receiving the most votes. The two kissed and made their way to the couch. The Love Island: All Stars season 2 host asked whether they expect that and they both said "No." However, Ronnie added it was nice to be "reassured" by the public and that he was "buzzing."

As the remaining couples, Ekin-Su and Curtis, and Tina and Chuggs awaited the fate, Ekin whispered to her partner that they were going to go home. Curtis kissed the Love Island: All Stars cast member on the forehead while Maya Jama revealed which couple was getting dumped.

She named Tina and Chuggs as the latest couple to be eliminated from Love Island: All Stars season 2 and asked them to say their goodbyes. The cast rushed to the couple to hug them and Harriet asked Tina to stop crying. Omar told Chuggs he would miss him while the latter assured him that they would meet on the outside.

"Tina is an absolute ray of sunshine, you know what? I couldn't have done this journey without her," Gabby told the cameras.

Fans online commented on the latest Love Island: All Stars season 2 elimination and were not surprised that Tina and Chuggs were dumped.

Tune in on Tuesday, February 10, 2025, to watch what happens next with the remaining couples on ITV.

