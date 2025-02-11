"WRONG"— Love Island: All Stars fans criticize Luca for not having Harriet's back

Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 29, this week on February 10, 2025. The segment saw the aftermath of Harriet and Casey's argument. Luca spoke to Harriet about the same but the latter was upset about her childhood friend not standing up for her. She told him he didn't always have her back the same way she did.

Luca told her he wouldn't have had to defend her if she didn't put herself in that situation and criticized her for telling Casey to shut his "f*cking mouth." Fans online reacted to the two's argument and criticized Luca for not having Harriet's back. One person wrote on X:

Love Island: All Stars fans criticize Luca (Image via X/@EgoJaye)

"I don’t care what any of yall say.. LUCA is WRONG for not having Harriet’s back. That’s your old school friend. To even be encouraging people chatting sh*t behind your back is madness. So disgusting."

Trending

"Harriet is right to feel the way she does because why is it only now we know they’ve known each other their whole lives?? Luca has never had her back in there, I’ve never seen him on her side of any argument," a fan commented.

"Luca saying Harriet has ronnie as back up is crazy imo. So he wants the whole villa to attack her by herself. All of them against one woman just because she told a man to shut up," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 called Luca mean:

"I 100% understand why Harriet is upset. Imagine your childhood best friend coming in here and not defending you whether you’re right or wrong in a group situation just for the sake of getting on with everyone?!?! Luca can be very mean at times," a person wrote.

"You grow up with me then you stand with me publicly right or wrong and correct me in private. Luca is not Harriet's friend and him, Casey, Gabby, Sammy and Grace can all shut their f*kin mouths," a fan commented.

Some fans of Love Island: All Stars defended Luca's behavior:

"I am 100% on Luca’s side, he doesn’t need to be Harriet’s moral compass, she should know that even when your friend of many years isn’t defending you then you’re definitely in the wrong," a person wrote.

"Harriet wants Luca to back her bad behaviour ? He is not your man he has no obligation to back you lol," a fan commented.

"Y'all are just hypocrites cos when has Harriet ever stood up for Luca?? When what happened between Luca & Grace, wasn't she the one who told Grace in the morning after Luca brought her breakfast that she shouldn't let Luca guilt trip her?" a tweet read.

"You shouldn't have done that"— Luca criticizes Harriet's behavior towards Casey in Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 29

In Love Island: All Stars season 2's latest episode, Harriet and Luca discussed the female islander's argument with Casey. Harriet was upset with Luca for not standing up for her but the latter noted that he disagreed with her actions.

The Love Island: All Stars season 2 star asked whether Luca disagreed with what other people were saying about her and Luca said "No." Harriet said that was his problem while Luca stated that she shouldn't have told someone to shut their mouths.

Harriet told him that he should have spoken to her and Luca stated that he said it at the time of the argument. He added that during the game, he tried to get Harriet and Casey to "pack it in" while Harriet argued that he didn't pull her aside to tell her that she shouldn't have done that.

The Love Island: All Stars season 2 female islander added that Luca knew she wouldn't unnecessarily speak to someone like that and noted she felt attacked.

"I don't think you need me to tell you, you shouldn't have done that," Luca said.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 commented on their argument online and were divided in their opinion.

Tune in on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 to watch Love Island: All Stars' upcoming episode on ITV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback