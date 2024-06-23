Sister Wives star Meri Brown's weight loss journey, explored 

Fans of Sister Wives can't help but notice Meri Brown's weight loss journey, which is apparent from the pictures she has been posting on Instagram lately. After her separation from Kody Brown in 2023, whom she shared with three other wives, Meri has made healthy changes to her lifestyle.

Meri split from her husband after Christine and Janelle, his other two wives, left him. Their separation gave Meri the courage to pull the plug on a relationship that wasn't making her happy. This, in turn, inspired her to take better care of herself and get into her best shape.

Fans of the show wonder what motivated her to make these changes in her life as they wait for season 19 of the show to premiere, which is reported to come out in August 2024.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown reportedly lost 30 pounds

Season 18 of Sister Wives documented Meri struggling to find happiness in her marriage with Kody. The competing for Kody's attention was really getting to her apart from the fact that Kody wasn't as invested in her as he was in Robyn. He was also grieving the loss of Christine and Janelle, who had recently divorced him, which added to his neglect toward Meri.

Braving through and taking inspiration from Christine and Janelle, Meri decided to leave Kody. Once she left him, she was able to dive head-first into self-transformation.

With consistency and determination, Meri Brown was able to lose as many as 30 pounds, as per MSN. Meri Brown's weight loss can also be partly credited to her business venture, Worthy Up, where she helps people with their personal growth. Worthy Up's Instagram page often shares how Meri has drawn strength from the business venture.

Worthy Up is a reflection of her own journey of self-worth and helps its subscribers grow in every way. It does so by making them members of a Facebook group, which gives them a sense of community, live discussions where they can vent and move forward, and exclusive merchandise.

Meri Brown's weight loss signifies her confidence in life, a healthier mind and body, and the fact that she is doing well after her 2023 divorce.

Sister Wives stars Meri Brown and Kody Brown's marriage

Meri was Kody's first wife when they got married in 1990. She stood by Kody and remained loyal to him even after he married three other wives and stayed together as a polygamous couple. She even divorced him legally and remained married to him spiritually, to make way for Kody to marry his other wives.

She decided to divorce him after he admitted to having given up on their relationship several times in season 17. After Christine divorced Kody in 2021, and Janelle divorced him in 2022, Meri's turn to end her 32-year-long marriage came in 2023.

She officially announced their separation in an Instagram post, dated January 10, 2023. The post said that a decade of working on their marriage hadn't worked, and so they had decided to terminate their marriage.

Seasons 5 to season 10 of Sister Wives are available to watch on Discovery Plus.