"So why not go out calling them out?"— Survivor star Chrissy Sarnowsky reflects on exposing Joe and Eva's alliance before her elimination

Survivor star Chrissy Sarnowsky got a target on her back in episode 8, which premiered on April 13, after she started openly sharing her plans of who she was going to target. Seeing her as a threat, most tribe members cast their votes against her, and she was eliminated after receiving eight votes to her name.

Ad

During her tribal council, she got into arguments with Joe and David and even voiced her concerns about the “strong” players taking control of the competition, besides highlighting Joe and Eva's suspicious alliance.

In an exclusive interview with Parade, published on April 13, Chrissy reflected on her elimination and revealed that during the last moments of her final tribal council, she knew she was going home.

The Survivor star recalled the host, Jeff Probst, asking her a lot of questions, and David yelling at her. Realizing she had nothing to lose, she decided to call out all the contestants she had problems with, including Joe and Eva, who she noted weren't even "trying to hide their alliance."

Ad

Trending

"I knew I had lost it. So why not go out calling them out? Joe and Eva weren't even trying to hide their alliance. It was crazy," she said.

Survivor star Chrissy Sarnowsky reflects on the tribal council before her elimination

Ad

Survivor star Chrissy Sarnowsky was eliminated in episode 8 after being too vocal about power players in the competition. At the merge, Chrissy was hoping to reform with her original tribe— however, her former tribe mate, David, decided to create a separate alliance that consisted of only the strong contestants.

This didn't sit well with Chrissy, and during a split Tribal twist, she openly announced who she was going to target and push to take out of the show. She even stood firm against Joe and David, and called them out for being a threat.

Ad

While some players didn't have issues with the Survivor season 48 contestants, her outspokenness bugged the dominant alliance, and they united to vote her out of the show. In her interview with Parade, Survivor star Chrissy Sarnowsky opened up about her elimination, commenting on the major things that took place during her final tribal council.

Ad

Chrissy shared that, before heading into the tribal council, she had a strong feeling that the upcoming voting would work in her favor, so she didn't even try to play her Shot in the Dark. She noted that she was "pissed" at how the strong players were running the game and wanted them out.

The interviewer then highlighted how Chrissy challenged some contestants' use of the word “honest” in a game like Survivor, and later openly declared her intent to vote out David and Joe. The interviewer asked what motivated her to make such bold statements in such a public setting.

Ad

"I don't remember why I said that. But Joe and Eva were so smug and blatant about being a pair. It was very frustrating," she responded.

Elaborating further on her final tribal council, the Survivor season 48 contestant revealed that, as it was nearing its end, she got a feeling that she was going home. Soon she realized that she had nothing to lose and decided to call out all the participants she had problems with.

Ad

At the end of the interview, Chrissy shared that if she had survived that vote, she would have gone on to work with Star and unite the "bottom people" to fight against "these top dogs".

Survivor season 48 episodes air every Wednesday on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More