"So much abuse for no reason" — Love Island: All Stars' Curtis Pritchard's mother Debi asks fans to vote for her son

The Love Island: All Stars villa witnessed a big argument between two couples, Elma Pazar and Sammy Root, and Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu and Curtis Pritchard. On the February 13 episode, Elma talked to Gabby Allen and Catherine Agbaje about what had happened on the terrace. Unbeknownst to Elma, Curtis was eavesdropping.

Elma told the girls that Curtis was the problem, not Ekin-Su, to which the two agreed. Curtis's mom, Debi Pritchard, expressed her thoughts after her son's arguments on the show. She recorded a video of herself watching the show and asked viewers to vote for Curtis and Ekin-Su. She said they did not deserve the abuse they got and requested people to vote for them.

“Guys, if anybody’s watching Love Island, can you vote for Curtis and Ekin on the app... you’ve got ten minutes. They deserve... they have suffered so much abuse for no reason whatsoever, please, please vote for them,” stated Debi.

What happened between the Love Island: All Stars couples that led to conflict?

The last episode had the tension between the girls come to a head. The issue started when Ekin-Su kissed Sammy Root, Elma's partner, during a challenge. Elma asked Ekin-Su to clear the air. She told Ekin-Su that she did not have a problem with her, but rather her partner Curtis. Elma said she was sad that their friendship fell apart.

Ekin-Su admitted that she made a mistake by kissing Sammy. She apologized, but felt that Elma and Sammy kept playing games against her and Curtis. Elma said that was not true, and that everything was because of Curtis.

“After the heart rate challenge, yes I did fu*k up, which was wrong, I said sorry. All these games kept happening, you both voted for us, I felt like this is becoming a pattern,” claimed Ekin-Su.

Ekin-Su stood up for Curtis, saying that even if Elma's issues were with him, it still felt like she was attacking her. Earlier on Love Island: All Stars, during one of Curtis and Ekin-Su's arguments, Ekin-Su accused him of betraying her, which led to an altercation. During the argument, Ekin-Su confessed that she was feeling emotional and wanted her mom and dad.

Curtis responded by revealing a personal truth about his life. He shared that he had cut his mom out of his life at one point because he felt she was being overly controlling. Curtis explained that he needed space to grow up and learn things on his own. He also mentioned that he has since reconciled with his mom.

"I needed to just grow up, and just be myself, and learn things for myself. And now I’m back in contact with her, and stuff. And I finally actually spoke to her, and stuff,” stated Curtis.

Curtis's mom, Debi, has now commented on her son's experience on Love Island: All Stars. She took to social media to express her pride in Curtis for remaining calm during the drama. Debi stated that she does not usually post on social media, but she wanted to show her support for her son. She praised Curtis and commended him for his behavior.

“So I would never usually come on social media, but we all love Love Island for its drama, but tonight, I just want to put it out there that I’m so so proud of Curtis Pritchard for staying so calm. Well done, Curtis,” said Debi.

Curtis is currently in the Love Island: All Stars villa, and in the February 13 episode, he complained about Elma to Gabby and Catherine.

Love Island: All Stars airs at 9 pm ET on Peacock.

