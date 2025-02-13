"CLOCKED the girls tea" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to Ekin-Su and her brother's conversation

Love Island: All Stars season 2 released episode 31 on February 12, 2025. The segment saw the female islanders get video calls from their family and friends. Ekin-Su had the opportunity to talk to her brother, Arda, who encouraged her to continue being herself and shared his opinion of the other islanders' relationships. Arda also advised Ekin-Su to beware of her female co-stars and their intentions.

"They all, like, seem to jump on you, like the minute something goes wrong," he said.

Arda explained that the female cast members did not seem to have Ekin-Su's best interest at heart. He criticized Elma for holding onto Ekin-Su and Sammy's kiss during the Heart Rate Challenge and added that how the other women treated Ekin-Su at that time made him realize they did not have her back as much as he thought.

Arda also shared his opinion on Ekin-Su and Curtis' relationship, saying he was unsure about Curtis initially. However, after Ekin-Su revealed that he made her "really happy," he agreed to change his opinion and appreciate him.

Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to comment on Ekin-Su and Arda's conversation. While many praised him for telling Ekin-Su how the girls' behavior looked from the outside, others commented on their dynamic.

A Love Island: All Stars fan reacts to Ekin-Su and Arda's conversation (Image via X/@sanaravishing)

"Ekin’s brother really CLOCKED the girls tea on them being fake towards her, Ekin needs to stand up for herself they always try to bully her," a fan wrote.

"I actually feel so bad for Ekin, her brother is correct, no one has her back at all, they literally use her for the gossip and her side of the story then run over to b**chy Elma like school kids," another fan commented.

"oh ekin’s brother is so right about those girls. all of these girls don’t have ekin’s best interests at heart and it’s time we stop making ekin out to be a villain," a netizen tweeted.

Love Island: All Stars fans appreciated Arda for telling Ekin-Su about the female islanders' treatment of her.

"I like Ekin’s brother! He’s the only person from home that kept it real with their loved one!" a user reacted.

"Love Ekins brother. Told her straight up can’t trust those b**ches, respect," a person commented.

"The way Ekin’s brother told her to watch out for the girls in there, is a true man look at how shook they all were," another fan wrote.

Othe Love Island: All Stars fans commented on Ekin-Su and Arda's equation as siblings.

"Ekin and her brother are actually the sameeee, they’re both so messy. I’m cryinggggg," one user posted.

"one thing about siblings… they will tell you the TRUTH.. look at ekin’s brother gossiping," a person reacted.

"The long awaited return of the icon that is Ekin’s brother The overprotective, hilarious sibling we didn’t know we needed," another netizen commented.

"Got Luca on a bloody leash" — Love Island: All Stars fame Ekin-Su's brother comments on Grace's relationship with the cast member

Ekin-Su sought Arda's "honest opinion" of her Love Island: All Stars partner, Curtis. He confessed that although he initially thought Curtis was "a bit of a f**ny," his opinion was changing and Curtis was growing on him. He then revealed that because of Curtis' involvement with Danielle, people often questioned the authenticity of his connection with Ekin-Su.

However, he added that as long as they felt their relationship was genuine other's opinions did not matter. The Love Island: All Stars cast member then asked her brother if she forgave Curtis too early, to which he said that she "put him in his place."

Ekin-Su told her brother that it felt "so good" to hear the public say she and Curtis had a strong connection, despite Elma and Sammy's suspicion. She then asked him who according to him was the weakest pair, to which he replied Ronnie and Harriett. He explained they often argued and seemed on different pages. However, Ekin-Su disagreed.

It was Arda's opinion of Luca and Grace's connection that surprised Ekin-Su.

"I don't know about Luca and Grace. I don't know, from what I've seen it seems like Grace has got Luca on a bloody leash. I don't know if that's the best dynamic in relationships," he said.

Lastly, he advised the Love Island: All Stars contestant to keep being herself and not be apologetic for it.

Love Island: All Stars season 2 episodes are available to stream on ITVX.

