Spring Baking Championship's Kari Cota reveals battling an ulcer while competing on the show

Kari Cota was eliminated in episode 7 of Spring Baking Championship season 11, which aired on April 21, 2025. Early in the competition, she developed an ulcer and competed for three weeks despite being in severe pain and under a lot of stress.

In an Instagram post shared on April 23, 2025, Cota opened up about her struggle, revealing how she pushed through the pain and made it as far as her body would allow. She wrote,

"I developed an ulcer the first week of filming and was in excruciating pain for the 3 weeks I was there."

Kari Cota reveals health struggles during filming of Spring Baking Championship

Kari Cota's struggle with pain

In her Instagram post, Kari Cota explained the severity of her condition and its impact on her performance on Spring Baking Championship. The pain was so severe that Cota opted not to inform the producers. She was afraid that revealing her condition would result in her being sent to the hospital and disqualified from the competition.

"I knew if I told them what was going on they would have sent me to the hospital and I would have been out of the competition," Cota wrote.

Cota also acknowledged the significant emotional toll the competition took on her, mentioning the "stress" she experienced throughout the process. She explained that there was a considerable amount of pressure involved in the adventure.

Cota's dedication to the show

Despite the pain, Cota remained determined to stay in Spring Baking Championship, pushing herself to her physical limits. Written on her Instagram post:

"I pushed through so much pain to stay. I went as far and as long as my body would let me."

After the filming concluded, Cota took immediate action to address her condition.

"After I left the set I drove immediately from Burbank to San Diego in an hour and 20 min and checked myself into the emergency room," she shared.

The hospital retained her for five days, during which she continued receiving treatment. She reiterated her resilience by saying she had "always been a tough girl" and that she "fought long and hard" against what she experienced.

The impact of Cota’s journey

Cota’s story moved viewers, many of whom reached out to praise her. She shared that people from around the world called her inspiring and said they were proud of her.

These messages showed how strongly viewers connected with her, thanks to her authenticity. Cota also said it was important to stay true to herself during the competition.

On the same post, she remarked,

"How special is it to just be your true genuine self and be authentic and people are proud of you."

She emphasized that her experience on Spring Baking Championship season 11 transcended a mere competition; it was a chance to express her true self and relate with a crowd that appreciated her candidness. Following her stay on the program, Cota also thanked the friendships she developed with other participants.

"Had so much fun and made some really good friends who are now stuck with me for life," she wrote.

Don't miss the latest episode of Spring Baking Championship season 11, airing Mondays at 8 pm ET on Food Network and streaming on MAX the following day.

