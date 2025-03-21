"Start small" — Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary shares his top crypto investing tips for 2025

On March 20, 2025, Kevin O'Leary, a Shark Tank investor, spoke with Cointelegraph, a YouTube channel, about the current state and future of cryptocurrency. When asked about the crypto sectors with the most potential, Kevin mentioned that he likes utility on the blockchain, citing HBAR as an example.

The Shark Tank investor noted that large corporations are beginning to adopt it, but also acknowledged its volatility. Kevin stated that he owns HBAR, Ethereum, and Bitcoin, but didn't claim to know which ones would perform well. He suggested that people could capture most of the market's volatility by investing in one position coin, and recommended diversifying by investing in different functions and utilities.

"People ask me, 'What should I buy?' You can get 90% of the markets volatility with one position coin. You don't need to own everything if you want some diversification in function and utility, start small," said Kevin O'Leary.

Kevin also predicted that as regulations are established, people will begin experimenting with cryptocurrency, utilizing wallets and exchanges for their convenience. He noted that another way to invest in crypto is by purchasing shares in public exchanges.

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary predicts Bitcoin's rise in 2025

Kevin O'Leary expressed optimism that Bitcoin would close 2025 higher than it started, depending on two key events: the passage of the Stable Coin Act and the consideration of the Infrastructure Act by Congress. He believed these developments would create positive pressure, prompting institutions to develop their cryptocurrency strategies.

The Shark Tank judge emphasized the significance of the Stable Coin Act, which would establish a policy for using a digital payment system globally, based on the US dollar. He argued that this makes sense since commodities worldwide are priced in US dollars. Consequently, his businesses would likely adopt this system, particularly USCC, given his trust in Circle's audit and the stability of USDC.

He also underscored the significance of the Market Infrastructure Act for crypto, which would have a substantial impact.

"All the balance sheets of my companies transfer capital between them across every country. It's so much easier than the FX market," stated Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary.

Kevin O'Leary didn't voice concerns that the GENIUS Act would grant excessive power to major tech companies like Amazon or Google, allowing them to issue their own stablecoins. He believed regulators would likely impose restrictions, as they are essentially digitizing the US dollar, which has been successfully used for over 200 years.

The GENIUS Act aims to establish a clear regulatory framework for payment stablecoins, defining them as digital assets tied to a fixed monetary value. The bill introduces licensing requirements, placing smaller issuers under state supervision and larger ones under federal regulation.

O'Leary stressed the importance of having a digital currency that can be trusted, is globally accepted, and is transparent. He supported private companies developing stablecoins under the act, with various options available for consumers. O'Leary revealed that he personally preferred USDC, which he had been using for years.

When questioned, Kevin O'Leary disagreed with Mike McGlone's "bearish" outlook on the macroeconomic landscape and Bitcoin. McGlone forecasted a 60% drop in Bitcoin and a 30-40% increase in gold by 2025. O'Leary remarked that market corrections are both normal and healthy. He expected a rebound in the equity markets and more acceleration as tariffs are negotiated.

"I anticipate a form of rebound and also more acceleration as the tariffs come off and get negotiated. Crypto markets, anybody that's tried to forecast the price of Bitcoin or any other crypto security has been wrong," stated Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary.

O'Leary mentioned that predicting prices in the crypto markets has been challenging and often unreliable. Instead, he emphasized diversifying his risk by allocating 19% of his portfolio to crypto holdings, including a 5% weighting in Bitcoin and another 5% in gold. He took a long-term approach, holding onto his Bitcoin even with forecasts suggesting a decline.

Kevin O'Leary can be seen in the 16th season of Shark Tank on ABC.

