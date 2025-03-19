"Don't be so fast" — When Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary asked Mighty Carver to reconsider a $100,000 deal

Lance Burney and Kim Burney appeared on Shark Tank season 12 to present their product, Mighty Carver. In episode 4 which aired on November 6, 2020, the founders came out on the tank seeking $100,000 investment in exchange for 20% of their company. The couple introduced their product, claiming to have found a new twist on the Thanksgiving activity of cutting the turkey.

They mentioned that their electric knife visually looked like a chainsaw and could be used for various things like cutting the meat and even slicing the bread. The couple showed the Sharks the benefits of using their electric carver over a regular knife.

Mark Cuban expressed concern about child safety and asked if a childproof lock was possible. The Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said that the product was very presentable and further suggested selling directly to customers for higher profit margins.

Lance and Kim then went on to share their sales numbers with the Sharks. The founders of Mighty Carver reported selling around 8,500 units in the previous year which helped them generate $200,000 in revenue. O'Leary soon made the first offer, proposing a $100,000 investment in exchange for 33.3% of the company. Daymond John then countered with an offer of $100,000 for 27.5% equity.

After negotiations, Daymond revised his offer to $100,000 for 25% equity, urging Lance and Kim to make a decision. O'Leary encouraged them to reconsider, but before he could persuade them, Barbara Corcoran and Mark Cuban expressed interest in joining forces.

"Don't be so fast, relax," quipped the Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary.

Lance and Kim ultimately accepted Daymond's revised offer, securing the deal with the CEO of FUBU on Shark Tank.

Journey of Mighty Carver before and after Shark Tank

A highlight of holiday season gatherings is often cutting the turkey during Thanksgiving. Lance and Kim Burney enjoyed this tradition but felt it needed improvement. They found that using manual knives was challenging, especially when cutting through bone. Kim Burney identified this problem and wanted to create a solution.

She noticed that her husband and father didn't want to take on the task of carving the turkey after her grandfather passed away. Kim Burney's innovative solution was the Mighty Carver, a mini electric saw designed for carving turkeys. This tool could cut small strips from any part of the turkey, making the carving process more enjoyable.

Kim Burney worked with her husband Lance to bring the Mighty Carver to market. The couple mentioned that the product needed help with marketing and investors who had a hold on the market. This led them to appear on Shark Tank, where they successfully secured a spot. After making a deal with Daymond John, Mighty Carver's official website went online where they started selling their product.

The company has now listed its knife on Amazon, where it has received a 4.5-star rating from 523 customers. It is also featured on Walmart Business' website. Mighty Carver's social media presence has also grown, with over 1,000 followers on Facebook and over 4,400 on Instagram.

The product has also gained media attention, being featured on HSN and The Wall Street Journal. Mighty Carver, which is based in Sanford, Florida, continues to provide the services to customers. As of 2025, the firm's website is active and their electric knife is currently priced at $74.99 USD.

Shark Tank season 16 currently airs on ABC.

