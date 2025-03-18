"You are poster child for this" — When Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran offered a $200,000 deal to The Kombucha Shop

Kate Field secured a $350,000 investment offer for The Kombucha Shop on Shark Tank season 10, episode 5, aired on November 18, 2018. The company, which started with just $800, grew to $3.2 million in lifetime sales at the time. It projected $1.7 million in annual revenue through its home brewing kits, allowing customers to make kombucha for 25 cents per bottle, which are sold at $3–$5 retail.

After Field demonstrated her brewing process and presented sales figures, Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran made an unexpected observation.

"You're a dream entrepreneur... You're phenomenal at the big picture, but the thing you're not utilizing is that gorgeous face of yours. Are you aware that you're probably the healthiest-looking person I've ever seen in my entire life? You're the poster child for this. If I could look as healthy as you, I would swallow this horrible stuff every day of my life," she stated.

Eventually, Corcoran gave the offer, and guest Shark Sara Blakely joined. Both gave an offer of $200,000 in cash plus a $150,000 credit line for 10% equity. However, as per Shark Tank Blog, the deal didn't finalize after the show.

Barbara Corcoran spots perfect brand ambassador in Kombucha Shop pitch on Shark Tank

Kate Field's Shark Tank presentation began with a distinctive visual demonstration featuring a large jar containing the essential kombucha brewing component, a SCOBY culture. Her pitch highlighted the company's mission to simplify home brewing through comprehensive starter kits.

Field walked the Sharks through her product line, which included complete brewing equipment, specially selected tea blends, and detailed instructions for creating the fermented beverage at home. During the financial discussion, Field revealed her business metrics. The company's growth from an $800 starting investment to millions in sales caught the Sharks' attention.

She explained her customer acquisition strategy, which required zero marketing costs due to strong word-of-mouth recommendations and repeat purchases. Field emphasized her focus on quality control and customer education, maintaining a robust support system for home brewers.

Barbara Corcoran, who initially compared the SCOBY to a kidney, focused on Field's physical appearance. Corcoran's observation about Field being the healthiest-looking entrepreneur she had encountered changed the conversation's direction.

This moment sparked Corcoran's interest in partnering with Shark Tank guest investor Sara Blakely, leading to their combined offer. The two Sharks recognized Field's potential as a brand ambassador, seeing her as the ideal representative for the health benefits of regular kombucha consumption.

Kevin O'Leary presented a competing offer of $350,000 for 20% equity. His proposal centered on the company's strong sales figures and market potential. However, Field showed limited interest in this higher equity demand.

Lori Greiner stepped away from negotiations, stating she didn't consume kombucha and couldn't add value as an investor. As Mark Cuban prepared to make his assessment, Field moved quickly to accept the Corcoran-Blakely proposal. Their combined offer matched Field's original ask of $350,000 while maintaining her preferred 10% equity position.

Post Tank developments

Following the episode's airing, The Kombucha Shop processed more than 15,000 new orders, showcasing immediate market response, per CNBC. The company expanded into Whole Foods stores across the Midwest region, achieving a retail presence in a key natural foods market. While the deal with Corcoran and Blakely wasn't finalized during due diligence, the business continued its growth trajectory.

In January 2021, Habib Bakshi acquired The Kombucha Shop in a multi-million dollar transaction. Bakshi, who manages over $1.8 billion in digitally driven revenue through his marketing agency, brought substantial e-commerce expertise to the brand.

Under new ownership, the Shark Tank company maintains an annual revenue of $2 million, continuing its position in both direct-to-consumer and retail channels. The business sustains its original mission of making home brewing accessible while expanding market reach through digital sales strategies.

Fans can watch new episodes of Shark Tank on the ABC network.

