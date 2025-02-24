"Best part of the presentation" — When Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary laughed after the TA3 entrepreneur swore during her pitch

TA3 Swim appeared on Shark Tank in season 13, episode 12, which aired on January 21, 2022. The brand’s founder, Leila Shams, sought a $500,000 investment for 10% equity in her swimwear company, which focuses on shaping and sculpting the body.

During her Shark Tank pitch, Shams demonstrated the unique design of her swimsuits, explaining how they provide support and enhance body shape. However, she stumbled over her words, accidentally swearing mid-sentence. The Sharks burst into laughter, with Kevin O’Leary calling it the

“Best part of the presentation.”

Despite the moment of humor, Shams regained her composure and continued with her pitch. While her business had generated $1.4 million in sales within 13 months, none of the Sharks made an offer. Concerns over inventory management and the challenges of the swimwear industry led them to decline the investment.

The TA3 Shark Tank pitch

Leila Shams began her Shark Tank pitch by identifying common swimsuit problems. She criticized bikinis and traditional one-piece swimsuits for their lack of support and unflattering designs. To solve these issues, she introduced TA3, which she described as

“the world’s most flattering swimsuit.”

During her demonstration in Shark Tank, Shams stumbled on her words and swore. A model onstage helped her recover by prompting her next line. She then continued her pitch, showing how the swimsuit’s compression and lacing could enhance body shape. Lori Greiner commented on the fabric’s thickness, stating,

“It’s thick enough material, so it’s going to suck you in a bit, which is nice.”

Shams agreed, adding that the interior construction used double-layer lining for extra support. Kevin O’Leary compared the swimsuit to a corset, and Shams confirmed the similarity while explaining that corsets are typically non-stretch and only cover the torso, whereas TA3 is a one-piece design with flexible fabric.

Shark Tank: Sales, business model, and challenges

Kevin O’Leary questioned TA3’s sales and valuation. Shams revealed that she had achieved $1.4 million in revenue within 13 months. She reported a gross profit of $800,000 and an operating profit of $500,000, but she had reinvested most of the money into inventory. When asked about her sales strategy, Shams explained,

“I do a couple of things. The first thing was Instagram ads. But what's been amazing is TikTok. People see it and they're just like, you know? So, I mean, I had a customer. I didn't pay a dime for this. And she got 4 million views. I sold out.”

The Sharks inquired about return rates, with Shams stating that her return rate was 20%. Daymond John noted that swimsuit returns are usually higher, as customers often purchase multiple sizes and return the ones that do not fit. Shams acknowledged this but said that TA3’s high price point discouraged excessive returns.

Barbara Corcoran, who had previously invested in a swimwear brand called Raising Wild, shared her experience. She explained that excess inventory had been a major issue, leading to difficulties in the business. She told Shams,

“Now that I’ve walked down that road, you’re half courageous, half crazy. But for me, I’m going to go out because I just don’t want to go down that road once again.”

Shark Tank: Cost, pricing, and investor decisions

Shams detailed TA3’s production costs and pricing. Each swimsuit cost $45 to make, and she sold them for $178. Lori Greiner asked whether she had a patent for the swimsuit’s unique lining. Shams confirmed that she had a patent pending.

Despite TA3’s strong sales, Mark Cuban declined to invest, stating that it was not the right business for him. Kevin O’Leary also opted out, saying he had no connection to the product.

Lori Greiner asked what Shams planned to do with the investment. Shams explained that she needed more inventory since she frequently sold out of stock. Daymond John expressed concerns over inventory management and decided not to invest, saying,

“Inventory kills more businesses in this industry.”

Lori Greiner suggested that Shams consider licensing her patent instead of focusing solely on selling swimsuits. However, Shams rejected the idea, stating that she would never pursue licensing. With that, Lori Greiner also declined to invest.

Shark Tank airs every Friday at 8:00 pm EST on ABC.

