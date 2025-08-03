Storage Wars: Ivy’s $1K bid on a locker and his medieval finds

Ivy Calvin, long hailed as one of Storage Wars' most dynamic personalities, returned in season 16. Episode 7 of the ongoing season, titled Survey Says...Payback's a Bit*h!, aired on July 26, 2025. Known as the “King of Palmdale,” Ivy outbid his competitors in the latest episode, with a $1,000 offer on a 10x20 storage unit - a move that initially sparked tension but ultimately paid off.The storage unit was packed with furniture, a broken safe, and unmarked boxes. Initially, it seemed like a standard haul, until Ivy uncovered a trove of medieval armor, including a Norman foot soldier helm, gauntlets, and a wool cloak with gold trimming.The discovery highlighted Ivy’s keen eye for hidden value, a skill honed through years of running his Palmdale store, Grandma’s Attic, and selling collectibles on social media.Ivy's Storage Wars locker findsIn the July 26 episode, a simple bidding war escalated into a tense moment when Dusty Riach, another bidder, used a friend to pressure Ivy into raising his price. Despite this move, Ivy held firm and secured the locker.Among the items discovered were designer purses, a television in near-new condition, a vintage hairbrush likely made of silver, and a massive, intact china cabinet estimated at $600, which all seemed valuable. Ivy’s appraisal instincts proved accurate once again.The episode took a turn when he unearthed medieval-themed items, including helmets, greaves, gauntlets, and a wool cloak with gold detailing. Not one to guess blindly, Ivy took the gear to a specialist, Brian Baron, who confirmed the authenticity and hand-crafted quality of the armor, placing their collective value at $650.Ivy's estimated locker value recapHere is a list of the items Ivy uncovered and their estimated value:ItemEstimated ValueDesigner Purse$100China Cabinet$600Medieval Armor Set$650Dining Set (Table + 8 Chairs)$500Other Items (TV, Bags, Furniture)~$400 Washing Machine$150 This brought Ivy's $1,000 to an estimated profit of ~$1,400 after he got the medieval items appraised.Ivy's journey on Storage Wars View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore joining the cast in Storage Wars season 3 and becoming a regular by season 5, Ivy Calvin built a career as a professional athlete, earning a reputation in mixed martial arts as “The King.” He also briefly played arena football before transitioning into entrepreneurship with the launch of his resale business, Grandma’s Attic.His bidding style has made him a standout figure in the Storage Wars lineup. Whether enduring extreme heat to outlast rivals or bonding with his sons on-camera, Ivy has entertained viewers with his expertise and memorable one-liners.When not filming, Ivy actively sells collectibles online, leveraging platforms like Instagram (@storage_wars_ivy) where he’s built a following of nearly 14,000. His posts showcase a range of rare finds, including coins, vintage toys, metal figurines, and novelty items like Ninja Turtle badges and Betty Boop statues. In April 2025, he featured a John Paul coin and other trinkets from his personal stash. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKeep watching storage wars for the season 16 finale on Saturaday, August 9, 2025, on A&amp;E.