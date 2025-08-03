Storage Wars season 16 finale - Release date and where to watch

The finale of Storage Wars season 16 is scheduled to air on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 9 pm ET on A&amp;E. The episode, titled Yes We Cam!, will conclude this season that features hour-long episodes, which were previously 30 minutes. The finale promises intense bidding wars, strategic plays, and will have surprising discoveries made by the cast, including Ivy Calvin, Brandi Passante, and Kenny Crossley. The season also marks the return of fan-favorite buyer Dave Hester after a multi-season hiatus.With the extended runtime, fans will get an in-depth look at the buyers’ strategies, rivalries, and the unpredictable treasures hidden in each locker. The episode will first premiere on A&amp;E and then be available to stream the next day on A&amp;E’s website and app, as well as platforms like Hulu.What can fans expect in the Storage Wars finale? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the finale, viewers can expect Lisa to showcase her serious hustle, proving her growing expertise in the auction scene. Meanwhile, Ivy and Pops make a surprise return from vacation, bringing fresh energy and veteran wisdom to the competition. The episode will also highlight Brandi and Cameron as they edge closer to a major profit breakthrough, while Dave's antics add humor and potential risk to the mix.Notably, Dave Hester's return has been a major draw this season. After leaving post-season 12, his comeback has reignited old rivalries, particularly with Brandi Passante and other longtime cast members. In the finale bidding wars, Hester's tactics may clash with the approaches of buyers like Mary Padian and Rene Nezhoda.The extended format of Storage Wars will also allow for more behind-the-scenes moments, including previews of unsold items and post-auction negotiations.Storage Wars season 16 episode list View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStorage Wars airs every week on Saturdays and the same schedule will be followed for the season finale.Episode 1: The Return of the Return of San Burrito - June 7, 2025 - airedEpisode 2: One Man's Trash... Is Lisa's Trash - June 15, 2025 - airedEpisode 3: Weathering Sights - June 21, 2025 - airedEpisode 4: YUUUPocalypse Now! - June 29, 2025 - airedEpisode 5: Cheesy Does It! - July 6, 2025 - airedEpisode 6: I Am Gary, Hear Me Bid!- July 19, 2025 - airedEpisode 7: Survey Says...Payback's a Bit*h! - July 26, 2025 - airedEpisode 8: The INKredible Mr. Calvin - August 2, 2025 - airedEpisode 9: Yes We Cam! - August 9, 2025 - yet to airWhere to watch?Past seasons of Storage Wars (1-15) are currently streaming on Discovery+ and Max, offering newcomers a chance to catch up. The season 16 finale will air live on A&amp;E and will be available for streaming afterward on:A&amp;E’s website/app (with cable login)Hulu + Live TVSling TV (Blue or Orange package)PhilofuboTVWhile the television network hasn’t officially confirmed season 17, the show’s consistent ratings and refreshed format suggest more auctions are likely. For now, fans can mark their calendars for the August 9 finale and enjoy this season.Catch Storage Wars on A&amp;E every Saturday.