Top 3 best lockers of Storage Wars

While Storage Wars is on its sixteenth season, which premiered on June 7, fans of the show might want to look back at the best moments from the show's history. Per the format of the show, the cast members scour through the storage units and fish out pieces they think could go for a high price. They buy these storage units at an auction and hope to get lucky with what's inside. The process, however, isn't as simple as the format sounds because it involves cast members scrambling to find something of value, putting in efforts to gauge a valuable object's value, and risking buying the storage units at the auction without knowing if they came with anything valuable. The list below shows three times the cast got way more than what they paid to buy lockers at the auction. The instances involve one where Darrell left with an art locker for $210 and reaped more than $25,000 out of it. It also includes the time when Rene brought three storage units for $7,100, but left with more than $50,000 in sales, and the time when Dave gambled on a locker worth $9,000 and immediately found items that were worth more than $25,000. The 3 best Storage Wars locker finds 1) Darrell finds a Duane Bryer's painting in an art locker Darrell lucked out on a locker in Storage Wars season 6 episode 12, titled Once Upon a Locker in the West. It was the best find of his career because he invested $210 and discovered something way more valuable in there. He thought his gamble was working when he found a hand-sewn quilt in there, which he thought would go for $100. He also found a tea set by Royal Doulton, which was for $150. Other things he discovered in there included an advertising poster worth $100 and 50 prints of Duane Bryer's paintings. He didn't know how much these were worth, so he took them to an expert to determine the value. &quot;If we've got 50 prints with signatures, we could be talking a f*cking fortune,&quot; Darrell said. The art expert told him that the painting was a Duane Bryer, a painter who was a master of Western Art. And with 50 copies signed by Duane himself, the expert asked the Storage Wars star to expect upwards of $20,500. 2) Rene lucks out on an expensive lockerThis expensive buy of Rene was documented in Assassin's Greed, which was episode 8 of season 11 of Storage Wars. He bought three lockers worth $7100, and when he started unpacking them, he first found 100 pieces of glassware from a city in Italy, Murano. Ebay stated that some of these pieces went for over $250. Rene estimated that the glassware alone was for about $25,000, which was four times his investment. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe also found furniture that was estimated to be worth more than $10,000. He found two chunks of healing crystals, which were worth $25,000. His risk-taking ability really shone because he got much more than what he paid for. 3) Dave's gamble successDave brought a storage locker for $9000 in season 2 episode 6 of Storage Wars, titled, Enemy of the Enemy. The first thing he found in it was a lighting system, and he didn't know what it was used for or what it was worth. There were two types of lighting systems, and Dave had to go to a lighting company to find out how much his things were worth. At the lighting company, Dave understood that these were lights that reacted to sound and changed their pace with the beats. After demonstrating how the lights worked, the experts at the lighting company told him that each piece could go for about $400-500. Dave had 25 of them, which was upwards of $10,000. For more updates on Storage Wars stars Darrell, Rene, and Dave, fans of the show can follow them on their official Instagrams, @darrellgambler, @rbargainhunters, and @davelovespugs.