What are Storage Wars stars Brandi Passante and Clifford Beaver doing now? Details explored

Storage Wars season 16 premiered on June 7, 2025, on A&E. As the current season has already aired four episodes so far, fans are curious to know what cast members Brandi Passante and Clifford Beaver are up to nowadays.

Ad

Brandi wears many hats as she juggles her roles between being a reality star, auctioning items from the storage units, and managing a thrift store. Meanwhile, Clifford owns a bar in Lake Forest, California.

Previously, fans had seen Brandi in a relationship with Jarrod Schulz, which turned into a public breakup. While they claimed to have broken up in 2018, Brandi only revealed the information in 2020 during the broadcast of Storage Wars season 13.

Ad

Trending

While the reason for their fallout remains under wraps, Jarrod's domestic violence charge became publicly known, as reported by TMZ on May 21, 2021. Subsequently, he was dropped from season 13 following an alleged altercation at a bar, where he was accussed of pushing Brandi.

After Jarrod, Brandi Passante started dating Clifford Beaver. They celebrated their first anniversary as a couple in 2024, which suggests that they officially started dating in around 2023. In a recent post put up by Beaver on May 17, 2025, he wished Brandi a happy birthday and said that he loved her.

Ad

More about Storage Wars stars Brandi Passante and Clifford Beaver

Ad

Before Brandi Passante became the reality sensation, she used to work at a carpet cleaning company in Tustin, California. It's the same company where she found Jarrod, her ex-boyfriend, who featured on Storage Wars. Together, they started a thrift shop called 'Now and Then' and ran it full time.

When she got on the A&E show, she didn't know anything about auctioning, but she learned it along the way. Meanwhile, her reality TV fame was helping her business as well. After she split with Jarrod, she also started doing charity work, including raising money for an organization for domestic violence victims.

Ad

Clifford, on the other hand, owns 'Our Place Bar & Grill,' which is also a watering hole. His father's hobby of cooking inspired him to open the bar. He too explored the fields of advertising and real estate before stepping into his current work. Clifford is also inclined towards charity, something he shares in common with Brandi.

Both of them have two kids each and often post pictures with their kids on their social media. Brandi promotes her shows and podcasts on her Instagram handle as well.

Ad

What Storage Wars' former star Jarrod Schulz has done since his split with Brandi Passante?

Ad

Storage Wars star Brandi's relationship with Jarrod Schulz was talked about during the initial seasons of the show. They starred on the show as a couple, so fans got an insight into their relationship. While Brandi and Jarrod never got married, they had two children together and even started a business. However, unforeseen circumstances led to their split. The reason for their separation is unknown.

According to Newsweek, Jarrod is reportedly in a relationship with Rochel Beckman. She is a recurring face on his Instagram and works as a bartender at Rush Bar & Grill, Jarrod's restaurant, in Lake Forest, California.

Ad

Jarrod often uploads pictures promoting drinks and upcoming live music events at his bar. His other posts feature his kids, his mom, and some old pictures of him with Brandi and friends.

New episodes of Storage Wars season 16 come out every Saturday at 9 pm ET on A&E.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More