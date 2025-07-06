Storage Wars alum Brandi Passante's net worth: How much wealth does she have?

Storage Wars season 16 premiered on June 7, 2025, featuring several renowned alums of the show. Among the returning cast members was Brandi Passante, an American storage hunter and reality TV star, who embarked on a journey to find profitable locker units. Having been a longtime cast member of the show, Brandi has a net worth of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Born on May 16, 1980, in Harris County, Texas, the Storage Wars alum rose to popularity alongside her ex-partner, Jarrod Schulz, on the A&E show. Brandi and Jarrod featured in more than 260 episodes of the reality show while they were together. Known as 'The Young Guns' among the cast members, the former pair made several profitable purchases while scavenging through abandoned units.

Brandi has remained a main cast member of the show, while Jarrod called it quits after season 13. The pair also starred in their spin-off series and A&E special, titled Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job, in 2014. Brandi, a main cast member of Storage Wars, generated a major share of her income from appearing on the reality TV show.

More details on Storage Wars alum Brandi Passante's income on the show

Jarrod pursued a career in the storage auction business only after his aunt suggested it to him. Consequently, he opened a thrift shop with Brandi in Orange County, California, called Now and Then Second Hand Store. The production team of Storage Wars approached Jarrod to feature on their show since he understood the business. However, when they saw Brandi, they decided to hire her as well.

Thus began Brandi's journey on the reality TV show. At first, she and Jarrod were portrayed as unit hunters with the lowest financial resources and experience. However, Brandi's no-nonsense style of bidding and resourcefulness earned her and her partner a positive reputation among fans of the show. In one of the episodes, she explained her strategy, saying:

"I have to turn around my scores quickly because they pay for the next auction. If I don't flip the items, I can't bid again."

Eventually, she and Jarrod became competent contenders, raising the stakes for their co-stars. The former pair then opened a second Now and Then location in Long Beach, California, during season 4 of Storage Wars. However, the place shut its doors in 2014. The original Orange County store also closed in 2016.

As a part of Storage Wars, Brandi earned a significant amount of money. According to a 2012 lawsuit filed by A&E veteran Dave Hester, details about the cast's salaries and other controversial allegations came to light.

According to one of Dave's claims, the show's producers had asked Brandi to undergo cosmetic surgery to enhance the show's appeal. However, due to the absence of an official confirmation, the statement remains speculative. He then detailed the salary he and the other cast members received.

Per his statement, Brandi received $25,000 per episode with a guarantee of 26 episodes, which amounted to a minimum salary of $650,000 per season. Additionally, $2,500 per month was paid for travel expenses, $124,500 as an expense account, and $25,000 as a signing bonus.

In total, the Storage Wars alum made $800,000 from one season. However, it is not known if the total was split between her and Jarrod

In 2019, Brandi served as the emcee of a charity event for Women's Own Worth, helping them raise $100,000.

Follow Brandi Passante on Storage Wars season 16, airing only on A&E.

