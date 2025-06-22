Storage Wars season 16: All streaming platforms explored

Storage Wars season 16 premiered on June 7, 2025, on A&E. The series returned with many familiar faces, including Brandi Passante, Dave Hester, Kenny Crossley, Ivy Calvin, Rene and Casey Nezhoda, Lisa Delarios, Dusty Riach, and auctioneers Dan and Laura Dotson. The show, which first premiered on December 1, 2010, airs every Saturday on the A&E network.

Fans of the show can also stream the episodes on the A&E website and app on the day after their release. Apart from that, fans can watch A&E without cable on various streaming services, such as Philo, DirecTV, and Sling. While some streaming services offer free trials, others present different packages for using the platform.

Storage Wars is a reality show that follows professional bidders as they explore abandoned storage units in the hunt for valuable items. The official synopsis of the series reads:

"Storage Wars features teams of bidders on the hunt for valuable abandoned and repossessed storage units. With only a few moments to glimpse inside, they must decide whether they’ve spotted trash or treasure that they can turn into big profits."

It further states:

"It’s a high stakes business where each locker possesses the unexpected and the teams will have to hone their skills to find the diamond in the rough. They’re willing to risk it all in a bidding war, but will they hit the locker jackpot or be left sorting through piles of junk?"

Where to watch Storage Wars live and on demand? Details explored

Storage Wars season 16 can be streamed live or on demand without a cable subscription by using several streaming platforms that offer A&E. Platforms like Philo, DirecTV, and Sling (with Discovery+) carry A&E, however, not all come with a free trial.

Philo is one of the more popular and budget-friendly streaming options available for streaming Storage Wars. There are over 70 channels and unlimited DVR available to browse for a monthly price of $28. Additionally, it comes with a 7-day free trial.

While it lacks a variety of sports channels, it primarily offers a wide range of entertainment and lifestyle channels like the A&E Network, Paramount Network, Comedy Central, BET, and more.

DirecTV is another option for those wanting to watch the A&E show. It offers viewers access to live TV from major broadcast and popular cable networks. From local and national live sports to news and entertainment shows, DirecTV comes with a wide range of offerings.

It includes unlimited cloud DVR storage space so viewers can record as many shows as required to stream later. DirecTV starts at $34.99 a month for customizable genre packs after a 5-day free trial.

Another platform useful for fans of Storage Wars is Sling. It offers live TV streaming at $45.99 per month. It allows viewers to choose the channel lineup that best suits their preferences, making it easier for them to customize their purchases. It is also available to stream on Roku, iOS, Apple TV, Xbox, Fire TV, Chromecast, and more.

Sling with Discovery+ carries the A&E Network, where fans can stream Storage Wars. However, the platform, unlike those mentioned above, does not come with a free trial.

How many episodes are in Storage Wars season 16?

The latest season of the show, which premiered on June 7, is scheduled to have 10 episodes. It aired its newest segment, episode 3, on June 21, titled Weathering Sights. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"It's a cold and wet day in Banning, as Laura tries to comfort the buyers with "hot" cocoa and umbrellas. Brandi changes her plans for a chance at a big win. Kenny risks his money on the contents of a file cabinet. Ivy finds the silver lining."

For more updates on the show, fans can follow A&E on their official Instagram account, @aetv.

Storage Wars season 16 airs every Saturday at 9/8c on A&E.

