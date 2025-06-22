When did Storage Wars stars Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz part ways? Former couple's relationship explored

Storage Wars stars Jarrod Schulz and Brandi Passante were renowned for being the dynamic couple on the competitive A&E reality show. However, the pair called it quits in 2018 after filming Storage Wars season 12 . The news of their split became public during the season 13 premiere of the series in 2021, in which Brandi revealed that she and Jarrod had parted ways.

"I'm not with Jarrod anymore," Brandi stated.

Jarrod, in a separate interview on the show, confirmed their separation, saying:

"Just because me and Brandi aren't together anymore, doesn't mean we can't go to an auction — but separately."

Brandi and Jarrod, who have since moved on in life and found other romantic connections, were never legally married. Regardless, they had a long relationship, welcomed two children together. Their son, Cameron, and daughter, Payton, are now teenagers, but not much is known about them since both parents keep their children's lives hidden from the limelight.

Trending

When did Storage Wars star Brandi meet Jarrod? Details explored

Viewers were first introduced to Brandi and Jarrod in the debut season of Storage Wars in 2010. However, the former couple shared a long history before their TV appearance. Brandi met Jarrod for the first time in 1999, when she got a job at a carpet cleaning company where he was also employed.

In an interview with the Philippine Daily Inquirer on August 28, 2016, Brandi recalled her first meeting with Jarrod, saying that he initiated the connection.

"He wore me down. He was persistent," she said.

In 2014, the Storage Wars stars had a spin-off show called Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job, which lasted for only one season. It delved into their personal lives, documenting their everyday activities away from the auctions. Although they never got legally married, they maintained a long-term relationship for years after their first meeting.

However, their relationship hit a rough patch a few years later, leading to their breakup in 2018. Soon after, Jarrod parted ways with Storage Wars, but Brandi continues to be a cast member on the show. She is also part of the crew in season 16 of the A&E show, which airs new episodes every Saturday at 9 pm ET.

During an interview with The Dad Diary on June 27, 2020, Brandi spoke about the parental responsibilities she had to bear after splitting from Jarrod. She mentioned that she "had them all the time."

"Twenty-four, seven, they’re here with me, so I have to navigate that," she added.

The Storage Wars alum Brandi took a dig at her former partner, saying she was used to doing most of the work on her own anyway, adding that the "scary dad voice in the background" was absent.

Since her split from Jarrod, Brandi has moved on with realtor Clifford Beaver. On May 17, Clifford took to his Instagram to wish his partner a happy birthday. In the post caption, he wrote:

"Happy Birthday to my ride or die! I love you like crazy thank you for everything you do for me I can’t wait for more birthdays, more laughs, and more fun adventures together I’m so excited to celebrate you."

Brandi, however, was not prepared to spark a new connection. In a podcast titled Spirit Talk Hosted by Shavaun and Sabrina, posted on YouTube on February 18, 2021, Brandi said that she spent the years post-breakup figuring out who she was. She shared that although she had dated, she was not prepared to commit right away. She wanted to wait to "feel an attachment to someone."

She eventually found her match in Clifford, and currently appears on season 16 of the A&E show.

Storage Wars season 16 airs every Saturday at 9 pm ET, only on A&E.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More