What happened to Dave Hester on Storage Wars? Health issues explored in light of season 16 return

Storage Wars season 16 premiered on A&E on June 7, 2025. The show returned with its core group of competitive buyers, including Rene Nezhoda, Ivy Calvin, and Brandi Passante. This season, the fans will also be seeing the comeback of longtime series regular Dave Hester.

After making his return during season 5, Dave took a time off again from the show after season 12 due to sleep apnea, and subsequent complications such as a stroke. He is now back to the series in an attempt to struck profitable deals out of storage units.

Dave's return was revealed in a TMZ exclusive piece published on June 26. The clip obtained by the news outlet starts in the middle of a storage locker auction where several people stand in front of the bidders to place their bets. As the cast members focus on the bidders, Dave reveals himself among the crowd, removing his cap and yelling "Yupppp" to place a bid.

Storage Wars star Dave Hester was suffering from sleep apnea

In the shared Storage Wars season 16 clip, while Dave Hester looks happy to be back in action, his longtime castmates Rene Nezhoda, Ivy Calvin, and Brandi Passante are anything but elated. They start cursing and criticizing him and his return in their respective confessionals.

The longtime Storage Wars star is seemingly back with his old attitude, as he can be seen irritating his castmates by placing one bet after another. After winning the bid, he even mocks them by saying that they can have the next storage unit.

Dave is one of the original cast members of Storage Wars, making his debut when the show premiered on December 1, 2010. From the first two seasons, the core cast member portrayed the role of the series villain, snatching the storage unit deals he wanted the most.

On September 16, 2019, Dave revealed to TMZ that he was taking time off from the reality show due to medical reasons. He promised to make a return, but after much-needed months of intense therapy.

The Storage Wars star revealed to the outlet that he first got to know about his health condition back in November 2018. He shared that one night, he woke up feeling sick and having trouble breathing. He had to be taken to the hospital in Newport Beach, CA, where he suffered a hemorrhagic stroke.

After taking some tests, the doctors found out that Dave had been suffering from sleep apnea. Because of this condition, the cast member was involuntarily stopping breathing more than 100 times an hour, which led to a decrease in oxygen level and rising blood pressure, as per the outlet.

Dave shared that he was kept in the ICU for a few days before he was sent to a live-in rehab for a month. At the rehab, the reality star had to pour all his efforts into learning how to walk again and doing the most basic functions.

At the time, TMZ had reported that Dave was still recovering from his condition. He was working with neurologists and other medical professionals to get back his original strength and return to Storage Wars.

Storage Wars season 16 premires every Saturday on A&E. Dave Hester will be back alongside his core cast members Rene Nezhoda, Ivy Calvin, and Brandi Passante. In a competitive fashion, the cast will explore new storage units and steal the best deal they can get.

