Where are Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz from Storage Wars now? Details explored

Season 16 of the coveted show Storage Wars premiered on June 7. With that, fans of the show got curious about the relationship statuses of its star cast. Brandi Passante, a character central to the plot, dated Jarrod Schulz for a bit until 2018.

After him, she started dating Clifford Beaver, whom she has been dating to date. And even when Brandi's partnership with Jarrod didn't last as long as intended, they had children together.

While Brandi's new beau is Clifford, Jarrod is dating Rachel Beckman, someone who keeps featuring on posts on his Instagram.

He started dating her after he dealt with the Domestic Violence charge he got for violating Brandi, in 2021.

What happened to Brandi Passante from Storage Wars after her breakup with Jarrod Schulz?

After Brandi split from Jarrod in 2018, according to what she said on the show, she didn't date anyone for quite a few years.

Scrolling back to Brandi's timeline during the time of her breakup signals that she used to go out a lot with her girlfriends, to restaurants and bars.

It wasn't until May 2024 that Brandi finally put up a couple's picture with Clifford Beaver, wishing him on his birthday. Her new man is said to be a realtor, and she seems happy with him as the couple is still going strong in 2025.

What happened to Storage Wars star Jarrod Schulz after his split with Brandi Passante?

While Jarrod doesn't post regularly on Instagram, some posts of his signal the presence of a lady love in his life.

In a 2021 post, Jarrod put up a selfie with a woman and thanked her for a spa experience he had with her. Rachel Beckman is the name of the woman, and she keeps her account private.

Turns out, Rachel has featured in several posts on Jarrod's Instagram, which suggests that they are together. But after his split with Brandi in 2021, Jarrod was nearly arrested for a Domestic Violence charge.

While he left the scene before the police arrived, he was charged with one count of Domestic Violence against Brandi.

What happened between Brandi and Jarrod from Storage Wars?

When Brandi split with Jarrod, the latter was dropped from season 15 of Storage Wars, which came out in June 2023. But before that, they had two children, and had a business together without getting married.

Now, after the split, Brandi seems like the first caregiver to their children as they are seen on her social media handles.

While the reason things went sideways in Brandi and Jarrod's relationship is unknown, it is known to Storage Wars fans that the two used to get into several big and small fights during their run on the show.

Their pairing was popular enough for them to start a spinoff of their own. They came up with Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job, a spinoff that was released in 2014.

Brandi announced that they had broken up in season 13 of Storage Wars, which came out in 2021.

"Just because me and Brandi aren't together anymore, doesn't mean we can't go to an auction — but separately," Jarrod said on the 2021 season.

New episodes of Storage Wars season 16 come out on Saturdays, at 9 pm ET on aetv.

