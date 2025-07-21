Storage Wars star Rene Nezhoda's net worth and more explored

Storage Wars star Rene Nezhoda is a German-American entrepreneur and reality TV personality renowned for his appearances on the A&amp;E show. He joined the series in season 4 alongside his wife, Casey, and quickly rose to fame due to his entertaining banter and bidding style. According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of 2025, the A&amp;E star has a net worth of $1.5 million.Rene earned a name for himself due to his extensive knowledge about collectibles and his distinctive German accent. Born in Austria on April 5, 1977, the entrepreneur developed a knack for antiques at the age of 11. After moving to the United States, he co-owned the Bargain Hunters Thrift Store in San Diego with his wife.Married since 2006, the Storage Wars alum has a daughter named Tatiana and is currently part of Season 16 of the A&amp;E series. With his strong understanding of the resale market and knowledge about collectibles, Rene made several profitable purchases that helped boost his net worth. Aside from that, his thrift store and participation in poker added to his earnings.Rene Nezhoda's journey on Storage Wars, poker earnings, thrift store, and more View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn an interview with Sports Card Live, uploaded on YouTube on September 29, 2024, Rene opened up about his and his wife's recruitment onto the A&amp;E show, revealing that producers reached out to them on season one, when they were known as &quot;Big Buyers&quot; in Southern California.&quot;They came to us and they offered us good money, but little money compared for our business, and we just started out store at the time, which means we're working like 20 hours a day. They said, 'Okay, we're gonna pay you $3000 a week,' which is nothing because you still have to pay your units, you have to drive all of us to Southern California. Takes a lot of time,&quot; he said.The Storage Wars star added that he made the &quot;huge mistake&quot; of declining their offer at the time. However, when producers contacted them again during season 3, Rene agreed to participate in the show with a higher monetary offering, finalizing a contract for six episodes. Eventually, he and his wife became full-time cast members of the series. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBesides his income from Storage Wars, Rene earned a significant amount of money as a poker player. In October 2022, Rene won his first major live poker tournament in South America. He lifted the trophy at the Americas Cardroom Enjoy Poker event in Punta Del Este, Uruguay, walking away with a $70,455 cash prize.Another source of income for the A&amp;E star is his joint business with his wife, also known as the Bargain Hunters Thrift Store, located in Poway, California. The 7000-square-foot store primarily sells collectibles, antiques, and unique items, many of which come from storage unit auctions. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe store also operates an online sales operation, reaching out to buyers worldwide through various e-commerce platforms. In an interview with eBay, published on March 5, 2024, Rene said:&quot;We listed average stuff on eBay for 60 days, and we made $95,000. And not because I’m famous. Sellers are all equal on eBay, and I still have to compete on price. I worked at it 16-17 hours a day to prove that if you work hard, you can succeed on eBay. If you want to change your life, it’s up to you.&quot;While sharing a piece of advice for resellers, the Storage Wars cast member said that one needed a &quot;can-do attitude&quot; to flourish in the resale market. He stressed the importance of honest efforts and hard work, urging newcomers to learn from their mistakes and try again.Storage Wars season 16 airs every Saturday only on A&amp;E.