“I was hoping I’d never hear again”- Storage Wars star Ivy Calvin criticizes Dave Hester’s popular expression, “Yuuup”

Storage Wars season 16 premiered on June 7. The newest season also includes Dave Hester, a cast member who was embroiled in several controversies throughout the season's past. Dave was fired from season 4 of the show because he filed a lawsuit against the producers of the show, saying the reality TV show was scripted. After a court battle, he settled the lawsuit and returned to the show in season 5. He exited the show again post-season 12 because he was suffering from sleep apnea and had suffered a brain stroke because of his condition. He made a comeback for the second time in season 16. The cast members of the show always looked at Dave as a villain because of his tendency to steal the most valuable storage units from his fellow cast members. Per the format of the show, the cast members individually bid to buy storage lockers and sold the items they discovered in them. When the cast found out about Dave's return on season 16, they didn't react well. Ivy Calvin, a cast member of the show, said he was fed up with Dave's famous phrase, &quot;Yuuup&quot; and stated, &quot;It's something I was hoping on never hearing again,&quot; said Ivy. All the cast members criticized Dave's entry and came to their own confessionals to call out their co-star. Brandi, Rene, and Dave then bid on a locker, which started from $150 but ended up at $1000 because Dave kept on bidding. He was the one to bag the locker, but it came at the cost of his co-stars' happiness. How the Storage Wars cast members reacted when they found out Dave Hester was back for season 16Dave entered when Rene was bidding for a storage locker for $125, and Dave bid $150 on it. Upon seeing him, several cast members came to the Storage Wars confessional to react to his entry, and most of their reactions weren't good. Brandi Passante, in her Storage Wars confessional, cussed at her co-star and said, &quot;That f*cky f*ck can go f*ck a duck. F*cker. F*ck you.&quot; Dan Dotson stated that he didn't have any comments to make on the scenario, while Laura gnashed her teeth in her confessional. Rene stated that the most annoying sound in the world was what Dave's &quot;Yuuup&quot;. The scene flashed to Dave using the phrase during the auction. Ivy also said that he never wanted to listen to it again. Dave came to a Storage Wars confessional to ask if all his old buddies missed him, and his expression- Yuuup. Dave then started bidding against Rene and Brandi for the locker that was being auctioned. Brandi dropped out after her last bid of $525, while Dave and Rene kept bidding until they reached $1000. It was Dave who bought the storage locker while Rene dropped out. After bagging the storage locker, Dave came to another confessional to say that he missed his co-stars, and nothing could have made him feel loved more than a welcome like that. He told Rene that he could have the next locker and asked Brandi to get the one after that. Brandi told him that she already got one and wondered why he didn't get his for cheap.