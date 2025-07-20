What is the net worth of Storage Wars star Barry Weiss? Details explored

Storage Wars star Barry Weiss became a prominent figure on the series due to his knowledge about everything from classic cars to war relics. A fan-favorite figure, Barry established himself in the auction market as an antique collector. Throughout his run on the series, he made several profitable purchases. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Barry's net worth is $10 million as of 2025.He appeared on Storage Wars from 2010 to 2013 and then again in 2021. He was popularly known as 'The Collector' due to his vast collection of valuable antiques. Barry also starred in other A&amp;E shows, such as Barry'd Treasure in 2014 and Storage Wars: Barry Strikes Back the following year.Apart from the A&amp;E shows, the expert collector also appeared in documentaries like 2004's Motorcycle Mania III and 2019's Beverly Hills Garage – The Bruce Meyer Project. Having had a significant run on TV, aside from his career, Barry had various sources of income that helped boost his net worth.More details on Storage Wars alum Barry Weiss' wealthBefore becoming a reality TV persona, Barry and his brother made a fortune in the produce business. The Storage Wars star spent 25 years establishing a wholesale produce business before retiring to change his career lane to storage hunting. Barry earned enough from his wholesale venture to retire and spend several years traveling the world.However, the male cast member soon returned home and utilized his financial abilities to explore his passion for antiques and collectibles. Since he preferred keeping most of the valuable items he found in storage units, he often did not walk away with much of a profit like his co-stars, who sold the items. In 2012, co-star and renowned alum Dave Hester filed a lawsuit, which revealed significant details about the cast members' salaries from Storage Wars. Dave alleged that 100% of the items found in the storage units were either &quot;placed&quot; or &quot;salted&quot; by the producers. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe also claimed that items were returned to the production team instead of being given to the buyers, as implied on the show. The Storage Wars star further revealed the alleged salary breakup of the cast members. According to his report, Barry earned $25,000 per episode with a guarantee of 26 episodes. It eventually amounted to $650,000 per season.Moreover, he was paid $2,500 for travel expenses, $124,500 to his expense account, and $25,000 as a signing bonus. In total, each cast member, like Barry, earned a little over $800,000 per season.Besides his earnings from the A&amp;E show, Barry has a noteworthy car collection, reportedly worth $500,000. Known for driving to every auction in a new vehicle, Barry's most renowned purchase was the 1947 custom cowboy Cadillac, which was shown frequently on the show. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn April 2019, the alum was hospitalized after being involved in a motorcycle accident. Barry underwent multiple surgeries and was released nearly two months later. During his recovery period, the A&amp;E star did voiceover work as a spokesperson for Sherwood Valley Casino.As for his personal life, Barry is a divorced man with two children, Julie and Jack. Additionally, he is the godfather of Jesse James, the host of Monster Garage. Barry is the owner of a home in Los Angeles' exclusive Laughlin Park neighborhood, with four bedrooms that was built in 1928. The establishment is estimated to be worth $3-4 million. Storage Wars airs new episodes every Saturday only on A&amp;E.