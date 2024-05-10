Summer House: Jesse Solomon talks about his cancer journey and upcoming reunion 

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on May 9, 2024, Summer House's Jesse Solomon described what it was like to share his cancer and lump removal journey on television. During the second episode of season 8, Jesse opened up about his testicular cancer as something that put life into perspective for him. Five years after diagnosis, he learned the "importance of family and friends" after surviving cancer twice.

He said that the staff, crew, and the cast supported him and encouraged him to rest for recovery.

"So, yeah, it was a whirlwind of emotions. And I'm super grateful to Bravo and everyone who was there for me. You know, the cast, everybody was like really supportive and I'm just grateful that I had great doctors and family and friends to support me through it," he said.

Solomon also revealed what fans can expect from the upcoming Summer House season 8 reunion. Now that the reunion has been filmed and all the cast members have "got things off their chest," Jesse is ready to give hints about unexpected arguments and girl drama.

"A lot of tears, a lot of laughs. It's everything that I had heard a reunion could be."

Summer House cast member Jesse Solomon opens up about his cancer diagnosis

During Jesse's time on the Bravo series, he was overwhelmed by the cast members' support. Jesse was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and has been under treatment since then. Being a two-time cancer survivor, it wasn't easy for him to openly talk about his struggle. On Summer House, Jesse shared how he felt when he first found out about his diagnosis.

"The first time I was diagnosed with cancer it was weird because it was like, 'Did I just have cancer?' I just had a quick surgery. It was serious, obviously, but I didn't feel like a cancer survivor," he said.

The doctors recommended Jesse to get one of his testicles removed until he found that the cancer had spread towards his stomach by that time. Undergoing chemotherapy was a scary experience, but Jesse said he considers it "one of the better things that's ever" happened to him. It helped him realize who was by his side during a difficult time.

Jesse Solomon reveals what fans can expect from the season 8 reunion

As Summer House season 8 is about to conclude, on May 3, 3034 Bravo TV revealed the official seating chart for cast members Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, West Wilson, and Jesse Solomon.

Host Andy Cohen will be joined by Carl, Kyle, Amanda, West, and Gabby to his left and Ciara, Paige, Jesse, and Danielle to his right. Mentioning the drama between Paige DeSorbo and Danielle Olivera, Jesse Solomon shared that he was surprised at Paige DeSorbo.

"The girls are vicious. [Paige DeSorbo] really impressed me. I would never be so mean to someone's face, even if, yeah maybe I would? I was just surprised by the drama. I wasn't expecting it," he said.

Fans can expect to see more focus on exes Lindsay and Carl, who split ways after the latter called off their engagement. The Summer House cast member Jesse revealed that Carl was the one who spoke the most at the reunion, as he was honest about his feelings. Despite the argument being explosive, Jesse said Carl was able to discuss his problems openly, and he admitted to being a "people pleaser."

The season finale will also focus on Carl and Jesse's relationship status. When Solomon was asked whether the two exes would return in season 9, he said they had previously seen each other date other people, so it wouldn't be an issue. Teasing a juicy drama at the reunion, Jesse said:

"I'll just let you wait and see that final discussion. I mean, it is what you think it is; it's a breakup of an engagement. It's not pretty."

Stream Summer House season 8 exclusively on Bravo every Thursday at 9/8c and the next day on Peacock.