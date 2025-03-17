Summer House’s Bailee Henderson confronted over allegations of hiding boyfriend: Rumors

Summer House season 9 cast member Bailee Henderson reduced filming appearances after fellow cast members discovered contradicting evidence about her relationship status through private social media posts.

Ad

As alleged by Samantha Bush, a Bravo podcaster, Henderson blocked most of her castmates from viewing her close friends' stories while maintaining an active relationship. According to Bush, Amanda Batula discovered this through retained story access.

The Kentucky-born influencer previously said in front of cameras that she was casually dating while bringing a male friend's suitcase to filming. Reality Blurb reported the Summer House star stopped attending scheduled shoots following a group confrontation about these discrepancies.

Ad

Trending

Bailee Henderson allegedly departed from Summer House following cast dispute about relationship status

Ad

Bravo fan page Best of Bravo posted claims on Instagram alleging Bailee Henderson was fired from production for making negative comments about her castmates backstage. However, Bravo podcaster Samantha Bush, in a Bravo! We're Black appearance, ruled this reason out.

“No. You think production would fire someone because she’s talking sh*t? That’s what the shows are built off of. They would fire Tamra Judge instantly if that was the case,” Samantha shared.

Ad

In the same interview, she also shared a potential reason for star’s exclusion from Summer House.

“What I heard — from a reliable source — is that Bailee lied to everyone on the cast and said that she didn’t have a boyfriend. She like had everyone blocked from her close friends stories, where she would post him. But she forgot to take Amanda off of it. So then Amanda saw it and they all confronted [Bailee] about it.”

Ad

Samantha continued:

“And they were like, ‘So you lied?’ And I don’t think she ever saw them again. Like I don’t think we’ll ever hear from Bailee again.”

In another development, as per Reality Blurb, Instagram fan page Best of Bravo documented her first posts since stepping back, showing dinner scenes with cast members. The image featured the Summer House star at an outdoor table with the caption "lol" during a group meal.

Ad

A second story showed her wearing bunny ears, commenting about "backyard hibachi," and mentioning her self-cut bangs. Queens of Bravo shared these updates, confirming Henderson's limited interaction with the show's content.

Bailee Henderson Summer House journey

Ad

Henderson joined Summer House season 9 alongside fellow newcomers Lexi Wood and Imrul Hassan, marking her first reality television appearance. The casting announcement came after she participated in Lindsay Hubbard's baby shower filming, where she first appeared with other cast members. Her statements on camera consistently portrayed her relationship status as casual dating.

The relationship between Henderson and Batula started positively through mutual friends in New York City. Batula's early support included introducing Henderson to the cast and speaking favorably about her in confessional interviews.

Ad

Production footage shows Batula describing Henderson's personality as having specific quirks she found relatable. This established connection made Batula's later discovery of Henderson's hidden social media content particularly relevant to the developing situation.

About Bailee Henderson

Ad

Bailee Henderson moved from Lexington, Kentucky, to New York City in summer 2020, establishing herself as a social media content creator. Her TikTok platform focuses on documenting New York City life through short-form videos. During the season premiere episode, Henderson mentioned living "down the street" from fellow cast member Lexi Wood in Manhattan.

Prior to show involvement, she built connections in New York social circles, leading to her introduction to Amanda Batula through mutual friends. Her social media following as of writing this stands at 76K+ Instagram followers, with content primarily focused on lifestyle and city living.

Ad

Summer House airs new episodes on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback