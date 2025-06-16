Summer House star Paige DeSorbo guest hosts fiery challenge on Love Island USA

Love Island USA season 7 episode 12 premiered on Peacock on June 15, which featured a surprise guest appearance from Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, who came in to host the "Got Wood?" challenge.

The contestants were visibly surprised to see Paige host the challenge as she was one of the first celebrity guests of the season. She greeted the contestants before proceeding to explain the "Got Wood?" challenge with her own flair.

The challenge revolved around the Islanders having to be dressed as lumberjacks. One by one, the men had to answer questions before participating in two different activities with either the same or different female Islanders.

As the challenge progressed and the contestants became increasingly immersed, Paige quietly exited midway through.

Paige DeSorbo's Love Island USA guest appearance explored

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 12, as some of the contestants were playing table tennis, Nicolas got a text about their next challenge. The text mentioned that it was time to show who was a "cut above the rest," and shared that they would be participating in a challenge named "Got wood?"

Some of the Islanders initially seemed to be confused upon hearing the text. They were left wondering about the meaning behind the name of the challenge and what it was about.

"I'm so excited. It said something about like "got wood." I'm hoping the guys are dressed up in sexy little lumberjack outfits. Maybe we get to see some of their morning wood? I don't know," Cierra speculated in her confessional.

Soon, the Love Island USA contestants dressed up in lumberjack outfits and headed to the "Got wood?" challenge set. Upon arrival, they were treated to a surprise guest appearance from Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, who came in to host the fiery challenge.

Reacting to Paige's appearance, Amaya shared in her confessional that she wanted to do a "double-take" as the segment's host appeared, expressing her shock upon seeing Paige. Amaya further expressed her admiration for Paige, calling her a "walking goddess."

Paige introduced herself as the reality TV star from Bravo's Summer House and wasted no time sharing her excitement about appearing on the dating show. She said she was a "huge Love Island fan" and praised the contestants for an impressive performance so far.

The Love Island USA guest then complimented the cast's lumberjack outfits, stating that they were "sexiest lumberjacks" she had ever seen before.

The narrator then explained the challenge to the viewers.

"So for today's challenge, the boys will climb a tree to chop down a juicy question about a fellow lumberjack. Then they'll spray down the boy they choose with the wood chopper. The blasted boy must then choose one girl who the boy is not coupled up with to chop a log into using his best bumping grind moves," the narrator said.

Paige further explained the rules of the challenge to the contestants.

"The lumberjack will then pick another girl to help him get over the spinning log. Finally, you'll randomly pick a beaver from my basket. Each Beaver has the name of the girl still in play. The lumberjack and that girl can enter the cabin, and we won't see a thing. And I know it goes down in a shared house, so have some fun," she said.

Paige was present for the first few rounds of the challenge, adding a few quips here and there. However, as the challenge went on, she left the contestants immersed in the presented activities.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

