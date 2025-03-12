Tamra Judge is quitting Real Housewives of Orange County: Reports

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge walked away from filming during a cast trip in New Orleans on March 9, 2025. After a confrontation with castmates Gretchen Rossi and Shannon Beador, the star posted an Instagram story, stating:

"It was a long run. When life gives you real problems this reality sh*t doesn't makes sense. Peace out ... I'm out."

The exit occurred during Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 shooting for a group dinner scene.

As per Reality Blurb, after the star posted her exit message, the Instagram account @tasteof_reality posted a screenshot of her story with the caption, "Is Tamra quitting?" Judge replied with a definitive "Yes!!!" in the comment section. The exchange marked her first direct confirmation of the departure beyond the initial story post.

Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Tamra Judge departs during season 19 shooting

Judge had returned to Real Housewives of Orange County in season 17 after a two-season break following her initial 11-season run from 2008. As per The U.S. Sun, Judge exited after tensions peaked with Rossi and Beador during a heated group discussion. Their source shared:

“Tamra quit in the middle of the New Orleans trip with the girls. It was just after filming an emotional scene that turned into a heated discussion and then a shouting match with Gretchen and Shannon. Ultimately, Tamra can dish it but she can't take it which longtime viewers well know…She said she's done for good but if the money is right, she will be back.”

Eyewitnesses near Jackson Square captured photos of Judge "looking out of place" among her castmates minutes before she left filming.

Real Housewives of Orange County team members working on location detailed Judge's growing distance from the group throughout the New Orleans trip. As per Reality Blur, Judge maintained physical separation from other cast members during group activities.

Teddi Mellencamp factor

Andy Cohen addressed Judge's Real Housewives of Orange County exit during his March 10 SiriusXM broadcast, highlighting Mellencamp's medical crisis. Mellencamp, Judge's Two Ts in a Pod podcast co-host, received a brain cancer diagnosis after doctors found the disease spread from her initial stage 2 melanoma.

Medical screenings revealed additional tumors in Mellencamp's lungs on March 7, requiring immediate surgical intervention. Judge posted an Instagram message on March 9 requesting prayers for Mellencamp's surgery, describing her as "the little sister I never had and the best friend anyone could ask for."

Cohen emphasized the significance of Mellencamp's health battle during his radio segment. He stated:

"The thing that is at the top of my mind is that one of her best friends, if not her best friend, is going through an incredibly intense health crisis.”

The podcast partnership between Judge and Mellencamp spans multiple years, with their show covering reality television insights and personal experiences.

RHOC background

Judge joined Real Housewives of Orange County in 2008 during season 3, initially appearing as Tamra Barney. Her casting came after working as a real estate agent in Coto de Caza and Ladera Ranch areas. She maintained a full-time position through season 14, participating in 12 consecutive seasons.

Judge launched the CUT Fitness studio with husband Eddie Judge, and co-created the Vena CBD wellness brand. Her return in season 17 followed a two-season break, marking her second run on the show.

Before the current exit, Judge filmed 13 complete seasons, making her one of the longest-serving cast members in the franchise's history.

Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo TV network.

