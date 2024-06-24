Teresa Giudice net worth: How much wealth does The Real Housewives Of New Jersey star have?

Teresa Giudice has been an integral part of the cast since season 1 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The recent episode 8 showed a glimpse of Teresa from a past episode where she spoke about her six acres of land. In another glimpse into the past, Jackie accused Teresa of not writing her book. Both these events have left fans wondering about Teresa Giudice's net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Teresa Giudice is estimated to be worth $500 thousand. The 52-year-old has gathered most of her wealth from starring on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for more than 15 years and from the books she wrote.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice's net worth

Teresa Giudice has made her $500 thousand by featuring on several other shows apart from The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Among these are Celebrity Apprentice 5, Dancing with the Stars season 31, and the movie Fuhgeddabout Christmas. It was recently announced that Giudice will be a contestant on House of Villans season 2.

All books published by Teresa have been New York Times bestsellers, meaning she earned significant revenue from them. Among her seven books, two are cookbooks inspired by the recipes of her mother and focus on Italian cuisine. Two others are about homemade recipes for healthy living.

She has also written a book about her time in prison, which is called, Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again. Another, called Standing Strong also talks about her life and struggles.

Teresa also created a line of cocktails called Fabellini, and a haircare line called Milania, named after one of her daughters.

Teresa Giudice's legal battles

Teresa's net worth doesn't come without struggles. She and her then-husband Joe Giudice filed for bankruptcy in 2009. They took back their bankruptcy petition in 2010 but were charged with mail fraud, wire fraud, and bank fraud in 2013. They pleaded not guilty initially.

But in 2014, they filed guilty pleas to 41 counts of different frauds. It accused them of bagging over $5 million through fraudulent means over a 10-year period. Teresa Giudice was sentenced to 15 months in prison and was released after she finished 11 months.

More details on Teresa Giudice

Teresa was born on May 18, 1972, in Paterson, New Jersey. She studied fashion marketing at Berkley College in New Jersey itself. She is currently a competitive bodybuilder and lives off her appearances on TV.

She married Joe Giudice in October 1999, but they separated in 2020 following Joe's deportation back to Italy as an aftermath of the fraud charges. The two share four daughters together namely, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana.

After their separation, Teresa fell for Louie Ruelas, in October 2021. The two tied the knot in 2022. Her marriage was featured on The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13.

Teresa hasn't been on talking terms with her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa, who are both a part of The Real Housewives of New Jersey as well. Their feuds often take center stage on the show.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 18 come out on Sundays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.