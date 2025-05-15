The Amazing Race season 37 episode 11 recap: The teams fly to Portugal for the valet roulette

The Amazing Race season 37 released its latest episode on May 14, 2025, as part of a two-episode finale run for two consecutive days. Tensions were higher than ever as the remaining four teams traveled to Portugal, knowing any and every slip-up could cost them a spot in the final leg.

In the previous episode of The Amazing Race, the teams traveled by plane to Frankfurt, Germany, and then a train to Strasbourg, France. For their clue, they had to pay a visit to the Council of Europe. Carson & Jack finished in first place, while Brett & Mark arrived last and were eliminated.

The latest episode of The Amazing Race season 37 saw all the teams fly to Portugal. Before they departed the airport, they had to do a valet roulette. They had to roll wine barrels to a winemaking house, and showcase their skills in archery in order to earn their next clues.

What happened in The Amazing Race season 37 episode 11?

The teams traveled to Porto, Portugal, and participated in a valet roulette at the airport. This determined whether they would drive an automatic or manual car for the leg. Carson and Jack, as well as Alyssa and Josiah, received automatic cars. Jonathan and Ana, and Han and Holden, were given manual cars. After receiving their vehicles, the teams got their next clue and proceeded to Granjao, Vila Marim.

Each team had been on the same flight, so they started the leg on similar grounds. The teams then received their next clue, which directed them to roll wine barrels to a winemaking house.

Carson and Jack started the task first, paddling across the water before rolling the barrels. Carson and Jack completed the task first and with the help of their next clue, headed to Castello de Santa Maria de Feira.

Han and Holden arrived next, followed by Alyssa and Josiah. The final team was of Jonathan and Ana who were still lost. Jonathan and Ana had to ask for directions and eventually found the task, while still arguing. Carson and Jack arrived first at Castello de Santa Maria de Feira, where they encountered a Roadblock task.

One team member had to hit three moving targets with an arrow to receive the next clue. Alyssa and Josiah arrived shortly after, and Alyssa chose to do the Roadblock. She eventually completed it on her second attempt.

Han and Holden were the next to reach the Roadblock. Holden did the archery task and completed it on his second attempt. Carson completed the task on his first attempt.

After the Roadblock, Carson & Jack, Alyssa & Josiah, and Han & Holden went to Sao Bento Porto Train Station. Carson & Jack and Han & Holden reached a wine house to complete a mosaic puzzle leading to the Pit Stop.

Alyssa & Josiah got lost and faced a train delay, allowing Jonathan & Ana to catch up. Carson & Jack finished the puzzle first, got the clue to the Douro River, and reached the Pit Stop first, where Phil confirmed their win.

Han and Holden were the second team to finish. Alyssa and Josiah, and Jonathan and Ana, were close behind, working on their puzzles. However, Jonathan dropped a tile, which broke into pieces. Soon, The Amazing Race episode ended in a cliffhanger with the screen showing "To Be Continued."

Watch the second part of The Amazing Race season 37 finale on Thursday at 9:30 pm ET on CBS.

