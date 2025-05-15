Who was eliminated on The Amazing Race Season 37 Episode 11? Details explored

On May 14, 2025, an episode of The Amazing Race season 37, titled 'My Knight in Shining Armor,' the pressure intensified as the final four teams battled to earn a spot in the finale. The CBS reality competition series, hosted by Phil Keoghan, sends teams of two on a global race filled with mental and physical challenges.

At the end of The Amazing Race episode 11, no team was officially eliminated. Married nurses Alyssa and Josiah Borden were the last to arrive at the final challenge location, closely trailing behind married parents Ana and Jonathan Towns, who had their own share of struggles. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, leaving the fate of these two teams undecided heading into the final leg.

What happened in The Amazing Race episode

Episode 11 of The Amazing Race season 37 began with best friends Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge departing first from Strasbourg, France, at 1:52 am. They were followed by Alyssa and Josiah Borden at 2:07 am, Ana and Jonathan Towns at 2:17 am, and siblings Han and Holden Nguyen at 2:25 am. All four teams booked the same flight to Porto, Portugal, neutralizing any time advantages.

Upon arrival, the teams selected car keys in a vehicle roulette, determining whether they would drive manual or automatic cars. Carson and Jack secured an automatic vehicle, while the other three teams ended up with stick-shifts.

Despite this, all teams had experience with manual cars. The real challenge came in navigating to the Granjão neighborhood in Vila Marim, where teams faced delays due to complicated directions.

Carson and Jack managed to reach Granjão first. Han and Holden initially struggled but found the location after asking locals for help. Alyssa and Josiah communicated effectively to solve their navigation issues.

Ana and Jonathan, however, fell behind as Jonathan grew frustrated and unresponsive, which led to tension. He eventually switched seats with Ana and began driving. Once they asked for directions, they too located the Granjão task.

At Granjão, teams had to row across a lake and roll two identical empty wine barrels to a designated store. Carson and Jack completed the task first, followed by Han and Holden, and then Alyssa and Josiah. Alyssa admitted the barrels were heavy but said Josiah helped. Ana and Jonathan arrived last.

The teams were then directed to the Castle of Santa Maria da Feira for a Roadblock. There, one member had to dress as a medieval soldier and hit three moving targets with a bow and arrow.

Carson won a rock-paper-scissors contest with Jack and took on the Roadblock. He was followed by Alyssa from her team and Han from his. All three completed the challenge in order and were knighted upon success. Ana and Jonathan arrived later, with Jonathan taking on the challenge.

After completing the Roadblock, the teams had to reach the Campanhã train station and take a train to São Bento Porto Station. There, they needed to find a man selling mosaic tiles to receive the next clue.

Carson and Jack, along with Han and Holden, boarded the first train. Alyssa and Josiah fell behind due to difficulty finding parking. By the time they secured their tickets, the train had left. They were forced to wait for the next train, which was delayed, allowing Ana and Jonathan to catch up.

Both trailing teams reached the ODE Porto Wine House, where they had to solve and install an 81-tile mosaic puzzle. Carson and Jack completed the challenge first and headed across the Luis Bridge to the pit stop near the Douro River.

They secured first place and a spot in The Amazing Race finale, as well as business class tickets back to the United States. Han and Holden finished next, earning the second slot in the final leg.

The last two teams, Alyssa and Josiah, and Ana and Jonathan, were left to battle for the remaining spot in the final three. Although Ana and Jonathan worked faster, Jonathan accidentally shattered one of their puzzle tiles by dropping it on the floor.

This mistake opened the door for Alyssa and Josiah to potentially overtake them. As a result, The Amazing Race episode concluded without an official elimination, leaving viewers uncertain about which married couple would be eliminated.

The Next episode of The Amazing Race will air on May 15 on CBS.

