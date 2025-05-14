Here's why I think The Amazing Race's Han and Holden will not win the show 

**Disclaimer: This article on The Amazing Race is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

The Amazing Race season 37 has entered the last phase of the competition with only four teams remaining in the race. The two-part finale, which will air on May 14 and 15, will determine the winner of the competition show and the recipient of the $1 million cash prize. As the contest intensifies, each team will strive to give it their all and outrun their opponents to the Pit Stop.

In my opinion, however, there is one team that stands no chance of winning The Amazing Race, especially when compared to the other contestants, and that is the team of siblings Han and Holden. The youngest of the final four teams, Han and Holden, have not only scraped their way into the last phase of the competition but also delivered a substandard performance in the last few legs.

It showcases their unpreparedness for the finale and inability to work as a cohesive unit. The only reason why Han and Holden are in the final stage of the competition is due to the underwhelming gameplay or bad luck of the other contestants who got eliminated instead of them.

The Amazing Race pair has consistently remained at the bottom of the leaderboard, proving they lack the tactfulness and strategic game plan required to master the competition. Although they managed to reach the finale by outrunning some of the most able teams on the show, I doubt luck can help them cross the finish line, especially when their opponents will also give it their all.

From getting bogged down in making things perfect and clashing with one another, to rushing ahead without necessary details, Han and Holden lack in several areas, which is why I claim they will not win The Amazing Race.

The Amazing Race teams in the finale are too strong for Han and Holden

In my opinion, Han and Holden, being the youngest team among the finalists, do not have the world experience and tactfulness that others may possess. Despite being book smart, I feel the siblings fall short in being street-aware and precise.

While the other older contestants, excluding Jonathan, showcase a competitive yet calm and calculated gameplay, Han and Holden lose their temper and let nerves overwhelm them. This was evident in episode 10 of the show, which aired on May 7, where Holden was shown criticizing Han for speaking to him while climbing the stairs of the Strasbourg Cathedral.

They clashed yet again while asking a local for directions. Han wrote down the route to their next challenge location, but while doing so, she dropped the local's phone. Luckily, nothing happened, but Holden mentioned that he felt unappreciated, accusing Han of sidelining him.

These are traits that are common among the younger generation of players. In an interview with TVLine, on May 12, 2025, The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan expressed a similar sentiment. saying:

"Generally speaking, there is a direct correlation between teams that are younger and how well they do. Older teams who have lived a little bit more tend to do better because they're just a little bit more worldly."

Even if they can overcome their explosive dynamic, their performance may drag them behind the other teams. In episode 10 of The Amazing Race, the contestants had to identify nine cheeses and name them correctly to move on to the next round.

Despite reaching the cheese shop before all the other contenders with a 30-40 minute lead on them, Han and Holden failed to capitalize on that advantage. They continued tasting the cheeses and guessing their names, only to get it right on their 11th attempt.

Meanwhile, teams like Jonathan and Ana, as well as Carson and Jack, caught up with the siblings, needing far fewer attempts to complete the task. Similarly, while completing the Detour, which required them to wash clothes, Han and Holden failed to complete it on their first attempt, like Jonathan and Ana.

At this stage in the competition, when the stakes are high, I believe teams should function with precision to save time wherever possible. However, it is something Han and Holden struggle with. Moreover, the pair lacks the ability to maintain their momentum. Despite starting the race with a good lead, they finished as the fourth team, barely avoiding elimination.

Had Brett and Mark not gotten lost, Han and Holden would have been at risk of getting eliminated. It is why I mentioned earlier that Han and Holden progressed not because of their performance but because one team fell short.

However, in the finale, when the teams would put their best foot forward and play a more strategic and calculated game, Han and Holden will find themselves in a predicament. Thus, I firmly believe that the siblings do not have what it takes to win The Amazing Race.

The Amazing Race season 37 episodes can be streamed on Paramount+.

