"You messed up" — The Amazing Race star Jonathan criticizes Ana's performance in the cheese task in France

The Amazing Race season 37 episode 10, titled Up the River Without a Joust, was released on May 7, 2025. In one of the challenges of the race, the contestants had to go to La Cloche a Fromage to identify and correctly name nine types of cheeses to receive their next clue. Like the others, Ana and Jonathan struggled to get the names right. However, Jonathan criticized Ana's performance and said:

Ad

"You messed up. That was you. That was all you, dude."

Although the task proved difficult for most contenders of The Amazing Race, Jonathan blamed his wife and criticized her for putting them behind everyone else. Even when Ana countered, saying, "that's enough," Jonathan continued to make her realize she was slowing them down.

Despite everything that happened between the couple, Ana and Jonathan could leave the cheese shop after correctly naming all the cheeses on their fifth attempt.

Ad

Trending

What happened with The Amazing Race stars Jonathan and Ana in the cheese task?

Ad

Jonathan and Ana arrived at the location after Carson and Jack, while Han and Holden were already at the store, tasting the cheese. Although they were in third place when they arrived, they lost their positions since all five teams were gathered at the shop, trying to guess the names correctly.

On their first attempt, Jonathan struggled to recognize the cheese and relate it to the ones he had tasted inside the store.

Ad

"This doesn't taste like mine. This is sweet. I didn't have anything sweet," Jonathan said.

Ana then pointed at the first type of cheese and named it incorrectly. Consequently, The Amazing Race star returned to the store to taste them again. On their second attempt, Ana and Jonathan were confused by the taste yet again. The female cast member tasted one and said:

"Creamier than any ones I have."

Ad

Meanwhile, Jonathan offered to give it a try and started guessing the names. However, the first one he named was incorrect. As a result, the pair had to return to the store to taste the cheeses another time. Meanwhile, Han and Holden completed the task and headed to their next location, the Strasbourg Cathedral.

Ad

Jonathan and Ana strategized to divide the nine cheeses among them instead of both remembering all the names. However, at the cheese identification station, Jonathan could not differentiate between his cheeses and Ana's.

"It just doesn't taste like mine," he remarked.

After giving the incorrect answer again, Jonathan and Ana returned to the store to taste the cheeses another time. Even on their fourth attempt, The Amazing Race couple could only name four of the nine cheeses.

Ad

While speaking to the cameras, Ana said:

"The cheese challenge is taking a minute. Some cheeses look so similar, and I have two cheeses that also taste similar."

In the meantime, Carson and Jack finished the challenge and advanced to the next stage of the competition.

Ad

As the pressure intensified, Ana and Jonathan knew they had to get the names right. On their fifth attempt, the pair named all nine cheeses correctly. When Jonathan realized it was Ana who had struggled to remember the names of her share of cheeses, he criticized her for jeopardizing their chances in the competition.

Jonathan continued to express his frustration while they were at the cathedral.

"You're a terrible partner. You're gonna get us eliminated. It's not funny," he said.

Ad

The Amazing Race pair then headed to their Detour location to wash a tub of dirty clothes. While Ana asked locals for route information, Jonathan stood aloof and asked her to hurry up. While speaking to the cameras, he held Ana responsible for putting them behind most teams.

The couple continued bickering throughout the rest of the leg and ultimately finished in third place.

Stream The Amazing Race episodes on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More