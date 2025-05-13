"I ditched them" — The Amazing Race star Josiah reveals how he strategized to trick Mark and Brett during the France leg

The Amazing Race season 37 stars Alyssa and Josiah recently appeared in a YouTube interview on season 27 alum Justin Scheman's channel, Racers Recap. In the video, streamed live on May 12, 2025, when Justin asked the pair if they purposely "ditched" Brett and Mark in the France leg after realizing they were following them without directions, Josiah said:

"If I had known that we were fighting for second, we would've danced to the finish line. I would've loved to have been with them and been second and third, I would've loved that. But I thought they were last with us, so I ditched them."

In The Amazing Race episode that aired on May 7, 2025, Brett and Mark decided to follow Alyssa and Josiah to the Pit Stop instead of taking directions themselves. However, they got lost on their way after losing sight of Alyssa and Josiah's car. Consequently, spent a lot of time figuring out the route, which cost them their spot in the competition.

While recalling the incident, Josiah confirmed that he intentionally took extra turns to trick Brett and Mark, and lose them, because he knew they did not have the directions and would get lost without assistance.

"I'm not sorry" — The Amazing Race fame Josiah refuses to feel apologetic for being strategic

In episode 10 of The Amazing Race, Alyssa and Josiah sought a local's help to get directions to the Pit Stop after finishing building their bird's nest. Brett and Mark, who were behind the couple, also stopped the local to get directions, however, they changed plans and decided to follow Alyssa and Josiah to save time.

However, their plan backfired once Alyssa and Josiah realized they were being followed. In the interview, Josiah confessed that he "100%" tried to "ditch" them because he feared they would catch up and eventually overtake them in the footrace to the Pit Stop.

The Amazing Race star confessed that he had previously told Brett and Mark, and the other teams, that although he adored them, he would do "anything" to beat them if they ever landed in the bottom two together.

Josiah mentioned that the moment he saw them following his car, he knew they had no idea about where they were headed.

"They did not get directions. It was too fast. They're following us and we're gonna lose them," he added.

The male cast member admitted that he would not have applied the strategy had he known he and Alyssa were not fighting for last place. When Justin asked what Josiah did to lose Mark and Brett, he said:

"When I saw they were following-- and then as soon as I lost them, as soon as I couldn't see them in my rearview, I made a left, and then I made a right, and then I made another right to get back to the road and make sure that they couldn't see us and then we drove and then we, yeah."

The Amazing Race star added that he felt bad about Mark and Brett's situation, saying he would buy them "so many drinks" at the reunion party. He reiterated that had he known he was in second or third place, he would not have sabotaged their game plan.

However, he refused to apologize for blindsiding Mark and Brett since he was under the impression that both teams were competing to avoid elimination.

"I have no sorries. I'm not sorry. I thought we were in last," Josiah added.

As a result of Josiah's strategy, he and Alyssa finished in second place and continued their journey on The Amazing Race.

The Amazing Race season 37 episodes stream on Paramount+.

