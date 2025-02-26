"The best news and the worst news of my entire life"— When Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran recalled how struggles in school shaped her career

During a November 22, 2017, interview with Steve Adubato, Barbara Corcoran, a prominent real estate investor and longtime panelist on Shark Tank, reflected on her early struggles in education.

Ad

"I guess a slow learner, and I couldn't write. And for me, that was probably the best news and the worst news of my entire life," she explained.

She elaborated that while school was difficult, it pushed her toward a work-oriented path, ultimately leading to her success in real estate and entrepreneurship. Barbara Corcoran described how her challenges in the classroom shaped her motivation, emphasizing that she found confidence and purpose once she entered the workforce.

Ad

Trending

From learning struggles to business success: Shark Tank Barbara Corcoran’s journey

Early challenges and work ethic

Corcoran grew up in Edgewater, New Jersey, and is one of ten siblings. She shared that everyone contributed to her household.

"The 10 of us all had jobs. We all helped out with the family even when we went out to work," she said.

Ad

Ad

She noted that this environment encouraged independence rather than entrepreneurship. She also spoke about her struggles in school and that she only learned to read at 11.

"You learn shame in the classroom and to be summed up based on something as narrow as reading and writing is such a disservice to a child," Corcoran said.

However, she found motivation in the working world, stating that leaving school felt like "breaking out of jail."

Ad

Building a real estate business

At age 23, Corcoran started her real estate firm, the Corcoran Group, when New York City was not yet considered a prime residential market. She recalled attending a real estate conference where people were surprised that she worked in residential real estate in New York. This was because many were unaware that the city had a significant residential market.

Ad

The Shark Tank investor described how she capitalized on changes in the city's housing landscape.

"I rode the ride up, frankly, which certainly helped my business grow because the city changed radically from the '70s to what it is now," she explained.

Over time, the market shifted from primarily rental properties to high-value real estate.

Transition to Shark Tank

Corcoran joined Shark Tank during its first season. She explained that she was approached due to her role as a real estate contributor on The Today Show.

Ad

"They just approached me to ask if I'd have an interest in this new show called Shark Tank," she stated.

Ad

At first, she misunderstood the concept and assumed it was a fishing show. She described the investment process on the show, emphasizing that the pitches are unscripted.

"Our questioning usually lasts about an hour to an hour and a half, but when you see the actual episode edited at home, it winds up being a neat little 6 to 8-minute pitch," she explained.

Ad

The Shark Tank investor also highlighted how investors on the show must personally fund the deals.

"We're kind of a TV show you pay to play versus you get paid to play," Corcoran added.

She also pointed out the competitive nature of the negotiations, particularly with fellow investor Mark Cuban, mentioning that his 30-second decision clock put her under pressure. Corcoran’s experiences highlight how she turned early academic struggles into opportunities by focusing on practical skills, a strong work ethic, and strategic business decisions.

Ad

Shark Tank episodes air on ABC every Friday at 8 pm ET. Viewers can also stream the episodes anytime on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback