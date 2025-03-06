The Challenge All Stars: Rivals episode 6 recap - Frank and Sam win the star while Katie and Veronica stir up confusion

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals episode 5, titled A Star-Holder is Born, premiered on MTV on March 5. With Devin and Leroy eliminated last week, their star was up for grabs, with the non-star pairs battling for it in the daily challenge.

Ad

Episode 5's daily challenge was conducted in three heats. Pairs first had to run up a ladder and slide down a mud slide to reveal the symbols under the mud. After swimming to the solving station and using the symbols, the first team to decode the letters and form the magic word emerged victorious.

The winner of the daily challenge received immunity and the power to select the team for the elimination round. Meanwhile, the first non-star team to complete the daily challenge earned Devin and Leroy's star.

Ad

Trending

Titled A Star-Holder is Born, the official synopsis for the episode read:

"A star is up for grabs, and the six rival pairs without one fight tooth and nail in the first-ever Star Challenge for their ticket to the final; an unexpected outcome from the daily challenge causes the house to scramble like never before."

What happened on The Challenge All Stars: Rivals epsiode 5?

'Playing Dirty' daily challenge

Ad

Ad

At the start of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals epsiode 5, Veronica and Frank sat down for a discussion as they wanted to eliminate the most athletic team on the show, so that it could make their trip to finals a bit easier. Thus, they had their eyes set on Amber and Faysal, Dario and Ashley, and Nany and Turbo.

Devin and Leroy's star was up for grabs in this The Challenge All Stars: Rivals episode's daily challenge, 'Playing Dirty.' To complete the challenge, the pairs had to race up a ladder and then slide down a muddy slide. The slide had certain symbols hidden under the mud, so the contestants had to slide until these symbols were revealed.

Ad

Once the symbols were recognizable, the teams had to swim to a solving station where they had to match these symbols with their respective letters. The first team to solve the puzzle was to be declared the winner of the challenge, and the first non-star holding pair to win would get Devin and Leroy's star.

Frank and Sam earned the star in the challenge. Meanwhile, Adam and Steve emerged victorious and gained the power to choose the pair to compete in the elimination challenge.

Ad

'Stack Attack' elimination arena challenge

Ad

After her discussion with Frank at the start of the episode, Veronica strategically confused the house by partnering with Katie during the team voting. She successfully convinced the house to target one of her picks, Ashley and Dario, for the elimination challenge. Meanwhile, the winners of the daily challenge chose Corey and Big T as the second team to compete in elimination.

For The Challenge: All Stars Rivals episode 5's elimination challenge, 'Stack Attack,' the two teams first had to balance themselves on a wobbly platform to collect stars. Once they secured the stars, they had to carefully stack them on an unsteady surface. The first team to successfully stack seven stars without them toppling over was to be declared the winner.

Ad

Eventually, Dario and Ashley managed to stack all the stars and were saved to compete for the next week. Meanwhile, Big T and Corey were eliminated and had to leave the show.

Contestants who are still on The Challenge All Stars: Rivals

Over five episodes, four pairs have been eliminated, and eight The Challenge All Stars: Rivals pairs are still fighting for the $300,000 grand prize. The remaining teams are as follows:

Ad

Adam Larson and Steve Meinke

Amber Borzotra and Faysal Shafaat

Aneesa Ferreira and Ashley Mitchell

Ashley Kelsey and Dario Medrano

Da’Vonne Rogers and Shane Landrum

Frank Sweeney and Sam McGinn

Katie Cooley and Veronica Portillo

Melissa Reeves and Nicole Zanatta

Nany González and Turabi "Turbo" Çamkıran

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals episodes air every Wednesday on MTV and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback